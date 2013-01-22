Canada Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Canada Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape



Summary



This report examines the country’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided.



Scope



- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2011, forecast to 2030

- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable, and nuclear

- Data on key current and upcoming projects

- Information on grid interconnectivity, distribution losses and power exports and imports

- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain



Reasons to buy



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects



Companies Mentioned



Hydro-Québec Ontario Power Generation Incorporated BC Hydro TransAlta Corporation Manitoba Hydro



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92711/canada-power-market-outlook-to-2030-market-trends-regulations-and-competitive-landscape.html