Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Canada Power Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Our Q3 forecasts for Canada's renewables industry remain virtually the same from Q2 as our
key view of the market remains in place. External headwinds and a slowdown in domestic consumption
continue to weigh on Canada's economic performance. With power demand highly correlated to economic
activities, we estimate that the power generation contracted by 0.3% in 2012. Owing to a combination of
economic, demographic and industry-specific dynamics, we also anticipate that the country's mature
electricity market will see a positive but moderate rise in generation and consumption in the medium-tolong
term. The replacement of old and polluting capacity will be the key drivers of this growth.
Canada enjoys the advantage of a diverse and balanced electricity mix, thanks to its abundant indigenous
resources. Yet, and despite Canada's decision to withdraw from the Kyoto Protocol, environmental concerns
are likely to weigh heavily on the country's energy agenda. Hence, in a picture similar to the one of its
Southern neighbour, we anticipate that planned shifts in the share of various fuels will be among the key
drivers of new investment in the power sector:
? We have long held the view that, although Canada's heavy reliance on coal for electricity generation and
its withdrawal from of the Kyoto agreement would imply the expansion of greener technologies is not at
the forefront of government policy, stringent government carbon emission regulations suggest that
electricity generation from coal will decrease over our 10-year forecast period.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138436/canada-power-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###