Canada Power Report Q3 2013

Our Q3 forecasts for Canada's renewables industry remain virtually the same from Q2 as our

key view of the market remains in place. External headwinds and a slowdown in domestic consumption

continue to weigh on Canada's economic performance. With power demand highly correlated to economic

activities, we estimate that the power generation contracted by 0.3% in 2012. Owing to a combination of

economic, demographic and industry-specific dynamics, we also anticipate that the country's mature

electricity market will see a positive but moderate rise in generation and consumption in the medium-tolong

term. The replacement of old and polluting capacity will be the key drivers of this growth.

Canada enjoys the advantage of a diverse and balanced electricity mix, thanks to its abundant indigenous

resources. Yet, and despite Canada's decision to withdraw from the Kyoto Protocol, environmental concerns

are likely to weigh heavily on the country's energy agenda. Hence, in a picture similar to the one of its

Southern neighbour, we anticipate that planned shifts in the share of various fuels will be among the key

drivers of new investment in the power sector:

? We have long held the view that, although Canada's heavy reliance on coal for electricity generation and

its withdrawal from of the Kyoto agreement would imply the expansion of greener technologies is not at

the forefront of government policy, stringent government carbon emission regulations suggest that

electricity generation from coal will decrease over our 10-year forecast period.



