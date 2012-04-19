New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Canada Surgical Equipment Market Outlook to 2018- Electrosurgical Devices, Hand Instruments and Surgical Sutures" provides key market data on the Canada Surgical Equipment market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment within three market categories - Electrosurgical Devices, Hand Instruments and Surgical Sutures. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Surgical Equipment market categories - Electrosurgical Devices, Hand Instruments and Surgical Sutures.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments within three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the three market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Canada Surgical Equipmentmarket.
- Key players covered include Covidien plc, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Canada Surgical Equipment competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Covidien plc, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Bovie Medical Corporation, Synergetics USA, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Boss Instruments, Ltd.
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