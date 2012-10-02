Canada Web Hosting Provider LayerOnline Adds Free CloudFlare CDN for Reliable and Secure Hosting Service

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- LayerOnline, a Canadian web hosting provider of global web hosting services, has announced the launch of their newly improved cloud web hosting Canada service.



This new Cloud-based service is being offered as a partnership with industry leaders, CloudFlare. LayerOnline will now be able to offer all of CloudFlare’s Cloud CDN services and benefits to its customers as a cPanel Plugin. The Canada web hosting company’s customers can log into their cPanel control panel and manage all aspects of the CloudFlare’s CDN options and to provide reliable and secure cloud CDN service for all their websites. This new service will be offered free for the basic version.



Shared web hosting customers, for many years, have rarely been able to take advantage of the benefits provided by Content Delivery Networks as a result of either the cost or complexity involved. CloudFlare has removed both barriers to entry by distilling the entire setup and configuration process down to a single checkbox and removing the cost entirely. CloudFlare brings the performance and security tools previously available only to Internet giants to anyone with a website.



Hundreds of nodes around the globe power CloudFlare's network ensuring that websites load quickly and consistently, regardless of where in the world users happen to be. CloudFlare's Anycast technology works with static and dynamic sites, routing users to the node on their network for the fastest performance -- all without breaking a sweat!



CloudFlare's "Always Online" technology ensures that sites taking advantage of the CloudFlare platform will remain online, continuing to serve cached content, even if the hosting servers on which they are housed become temporarily unreachable. If the hosting industry had a holy grail, it might look a little something like CloudFlare.



As a leading provider of cheap web hosting, LayerOnline now offers more value to its customers by bundling this Cloud CDN plugin with cPanel. The web hosting company also offers a free website builder tool, which enables creating a website very easy and affordable. The Free website Builder tool offers hundreds of free templates to choose from. Once a web template is chosen, content, images and text can be added and an entire website can be published to the customer’s hosting account. Consumers looking for affordable web hosting extras now can take advantage of these initiatives from LayerOnline by signing up now.



About LayerOnline

LayerOnline is a Toronto, Ontario, Canada based web hosting and domain registration service provider. Founded in 2008, the company is dedicated to providing reliable and affordable web hosting solutions. LayerOnline offers robust 24/7 support, highly experienced and well trained technical staff; US based Datacenter and an acclaimed Network infrastructure.



Contact their sales team via email sales@layeronline.com, or visit http://www.layeronline.com/