CanadaHCG.ca Gains First and Only Health Canada License for the HCG Diet Program

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- HCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin to give it its full name, is a hormone naturally found in fertilised human eggs, and has been a controversial diet supplement over the past few years. Now it can be safely synthesised outside the fertilisation process, the artificially created HCG can be used as a powerful diet supplement. In Canada Canada HCG has undergone strict clinical trials to show their product is safe and effective, leading to them getting the first Health Canada License for their HCG product.



This license has allowed them to sell the product legally to anyone who places and order. The supplement is used by both dieters and gym buffs to lower their natural levels of body fat, and Canada HCG have created the HCG Diet Canada to enable buyers to effectively use the product.



The diet plan has been devised by medical expert Dr. Simeon, and explains what quantity of the supplement to use, when to use it and what other actions users can take to maximise its efficacy. The Health Canada License has reviewed this diet program and approved it so consumers can feel safe when purchasing.



A spokesperson for Canada HCG explained, “Our new license number, NPN80033097, makes sure that our diet plan is officially approved by Canada’s leading health body. We promote a strict and controlled use of our HCG supplements in concordance with Dr. Simeon’s HCG Diet Protocol, which was devised by the good doctor on behalf of Canada HCG to most effectively aid individuals in controlling their weight using this versatile and effective supplement. The license endorses the efficacy of the product, and our website makes it easier than ever to purchase- with orders being shipped the same day as they are ordered with no additional fees to pay.”



About Canada HCG

Canada HCG Offers the Best Selling HCG Diet Drops in the Canadian market place, using quality ingredients and a proprietary formula that sets the standard for perfection within the industry. Their exclusive Health Canada Approved key ingredients have been Clinically proven to be 400% more effective in promoting weight-loss and burning fat than any of their competitors. For more information, please visit: http://www.canadahcg.ca/