Canada's Choice Supplier of Structural Steel and Steel Working Equipment

Victoriaville, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- At the beginning, in 2003, AS Bond 003 Inc. was offering diamond, CBN and grinding wheels for sharpening and tools making shops. Two well known companies around the world in Cape Diamond Products Ltd. and Tyrolit Abrasives had helped this company to grow.



Shortly after, TRUMPF Powertools brought HVAC industry, iron work shops and welding shops to deal with us on a daily bases.



In 2005, Alfred Raith, a German manufacturer of Mag drills and cutters had concluded an agreement with us to promote their products name “ALFRA”.



In the same year, Peddinghaus Corporation requested AS Bond 003 Inc. to contact Structural Steel manufacturers, Erectors, Service Centers, etc. and advertising their product line. This required hiring service technicians and inside sales to support French customers.



In 2006, Stema/Pedax, a manufacturer of CNC equipment in the rebar industry was the last company to joint us.



For conclusion, all theses world class manufacturers will help our Canadian manufacturer to perform in their field.