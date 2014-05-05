Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Canada's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

Canada has abundant natural resources, including iron ore, nickel, zinc, copper, gold, lead, molybdenum, diamond, silver, coal, petroleum and natural gas. The countryâ€™s mining industry is governed by several departments and agencies of the provincial government. Canadian provinces have several separate governing laws regulating the mining industry.



Scope



The report outlines Canada's governing laws, mining licenses and rights, key fiscal terms which includes royalty, annual rents, corporate income tax, provincial income tax, branch profit tax, withholding tax, capital gains, goods and service tax / harmonized sales tax (HST), depreciation and other provincial taxes.



Reasons to Buy



Gain an overview of Canada's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights



â€¢ The Coal and Mineral Development Unit of the Department of Energy is responsible for the issuance and administration of exploration and production agreements for Alberta-owned coal.



â€¢ The Ministry of Energy and Mines holds the authority for mining activities in British Columbia. The Mining and Minerals Division is accountable for devising and implementing policies, regulations and programs.



â€¢ The Department of Natural Ressources is accountable for the development, management, conservation and protection of forests, minerals, parks and wildlife resources, and the administration of the province's Crown land.



â€¢ The Ministry of Northern Development and Mines is responsible for the development of mines in northern Ontario. It ensures healthy, competitive and sustainable development of the mineral industry in the province.



â€¢ The MinistÃ¨re des Resources naturelles is responsible for providing information on the development and promotion of land and mineral resources in Quebec. It also ensures the development and rational utilization of forestry, mining and mineral resources.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153546/canadas-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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