Canada's Next Biggest Child Star Angel Berry Signs with Platinum Music Producer Andrew Lane

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Canadian Child Star, Angelique Marion Berry's Entertainment Career is going to new levels and new heights! Angelique is taking Hollywood, CA by Storm.



Angelique has recently signed on and started working with Platinum Music Producer Andrew Lane. Andrew has worked with artists such as the Backstreet Boys and Irene Cara. As a producer and songwriter, he has received gold and platinum accreditations for his work with R&B artists Speech, Keith Sweat, and Alsou.



He also worked on the platinum-accredited records High School Musical, Hannah Montana, Disneymania 4, and Manny Fresh.



Andrew also produced "Solo" which was performed by Russian pop star Alsou and released on Universal Music Russia. It became Russia’s highest selling single of 2000. Andrew produced and co-wrote the song “Don’t Even Try” in 2003, which was used in the Disney movie "Pixel Perfect", and became part of the soundtrack that charted for several weeks on the Billboard Top 200.



See more about Andrew here http://www.drewrightmusic.com/Drew_Right_Music/Artists.html



Angelique is taking Hollywood by storm and currently has big projects on the table up to and including castings and roles on major TV Networks and Films! Look out for this shining young start!



Angelique is of the few 10 year olds in Canada awarded a Visa to work in the USA



Industry Entertainment, Family