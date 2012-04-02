Canada’s Vinyl Xpress Adds New Printers Capable of Vivid Colors and Print Sizes up to 104 Inches

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Vinyl Xpress is pleased to announce the addition of a Mimaki UJV-160 flatbed printer and a JV34-260 super-wide-format printer to their inventory, giving them the capability of printing sizes up to 104-inches wide. Vinyl Xpress specializes in producing signage for businesses, trade shows and retailers ranging from banner printing to vinyl graphics and beyond.



Since 2001, Vinyl Xpress has been serving Canadian and International clients ranging from small businesses to major retailers like The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), Sears Canada and Levi’s. Now, with the addition of the Mimaki UJV-160 flatbed printer and JV34-260 super-wide-format printer, Vinyl Xpress has increased their maximum printing size from 64 to 104 inches. “The stunning quality and unprecedented turnaround times of these machines are just the latest efforts to better serve a growing clientele with unlimited options,” said Vinyl Xpress Co-owner Tal Kasimov.



In addition to their size output and vivid color reproduction, the new machines add incalculable creativity options not possible with standard inks. The Mimaki UJV-160 is designed to print on both rigid and roll-to-roll media, making it perfect for printing onto almost anything including paper, vinyl, fabric, magnets, wood, plastic, steel, carpet, leather polyvinyl chloride (PVC), boat sails, wood, glass and many other substrates.



Their award-winning portfolio of wide format printers includes the industry-leading Roland SOLJET printer digital system that enables printing on coated and uncoated materials. The use of Eco-Sol ink produces prints that are both UV and scratch resistant. In addition, the Concord Ontario printer has also added a flatbed vinyl application and lamination table from RollsRoller.



From standard prints, large backlit posters, vinyl banners and graphics for windows, floors and vehicles to fabric prints and decals/logos/vinyl lettering, Vinyl Xpress provides clients with high-impact, rich-looking printed materials. “No matter what the message, we’ve got the medium, tools and creativity to bring any client’s imagination to life,” said Kasimov.



Vinyl Xpress is a start-to-finish printing house that features masterful graphic designers and in-house copywriters. Installation services are available in several Canadian cities for an additional fee with available shipping across the street or the ocean. For more information, please visit http://www.vinylxpress.com



