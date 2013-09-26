Canadian Author Launches Halloween Kickstarter to Fund Book About the Dead!

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Established Canadian author Joel Pednaud has today announced a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the creation, editing and printing copies of his new non-fiction book, ‘After Life: True Tales of the Wandering Dead’.



According to Joel, the funding period ends October 31, 2013, and he hopes enough funds will come in for the release of the book to coincide with Halloween 2014.



“Everybody dies. Death is the price of life, but death does not necessarily mean that the adventure is over. I’m not speaking of an afterlife, rather, I’m speaking on adventures that have occured after life.“ writes Joel Pednaud, as he carefully woos the reader into the web of his new book: ‘After Life: True Tales of the Wandering Dead’.



Topics readers can expect from the book, ‘After Life: True Tales of the Wandering Dead’, include the complete history of mummy commerce, the very real role Body Snatchers and ‘Resurrectionists’ performed in the name of science as well as specific individual stories of adventure.



“I have chapters about the Portuguese concubine who was exhumed and made Queen, as well as the tale of the deceased Wild West outlaw who travelled America as a funhouse prop,” adds Joel, who also notes that these are just a small sampling of the very true tales of the wandering dead that can be found in the pages of his book, After Life.



“After Life: True Tales of the Wandering Dead is a thoughtful and well-researched compilation of very real post-mortem adventures,” notes Joel, who is urgently asking persons to join him in this Kickstarter campaign to make his book a reality.



“One hundred per cent of the funds raised via this campaign will be used to create, edit and print a legitimate commercial product available in brick and mortar stores,” says Joel, who adds that ISBN numbers will be obtained as a Library of Congress Control Number and proper Copyright Registration.



“Death comes to us all, but some individuals have had their greatest adventures after life,” says Joel in reference to his book, which is a compilation of those very real post-mortem adventures.



Pre-order the book here: http://kck.st/18Gm5KB



Like the After Life Facebook page: http://on.fb.me/14qC77W



About Joel Tithonus Pednaud

Joel Tithonus Pednaud is a graduate of Laurentian University, where he majored in classical studies and theology. He has worked as a funeral director, sideshow performer and voice actor. Since March of 2006, Tithonus has been the sole author of TheHumanMarvels.com; a site dedicated to highlighting the remarkable lives of those born exceedingly different. The work of J. Tithonus Pednaud has been featured in various media outlets including CBC Radio, Rue Morgue Magazine, Bizarre Magazine, Oxford Press, G4TV, TLC and more. Tithonus also occasionally consults on project, lectures on human genetic variety and monstrous origins and continues to perform sideshow stunts as the co-founder of the Something Strange showcase.



https://www.facebook.com/wanderingdead



FROM

After Life: True Tales of the Wandering Dead, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, (https://www.facebook.com/wanderingdead)



MEDIA CONTACT

Joel Pednaud,

Author,

416-809-4894,

jpednaud@gmail.com