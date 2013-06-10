Canadian Author & Playwright, Christine Harvey, Announces New Book of 'Poetry for the New Century'. WARNING: Disregard Its Warning

Kingston, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- While its provocative title is just the tip of the literary iceberg, this book has a bold and defined mission; to get poetry to sell again.



‘WARNING: Mildly Morbid, Sometimes Sexual, Often Offensive and Controversial Content’, illustratd and arranged by Joanna Colette Duarte, is an out-of-the-horse’s-mouth, frank and honest collection of poetic verses and a celebrated short story.



Synopsis:



Poetry doesn't sell.



People watch soap operas and buy celebrity magazines. People are glued to scandals and controversy. Fine, if that’s what it takes to get you to read my poetry then I’ll bite – I’ll bite as hard as you want me to, baby.’



If poetry will only sell in this package then show me to the wrapping isle and let’s put some bling on it.



And hopefully you’ll absorb some art in each spoonful of sugar.



Christine Harvey, one of the authors, says that the book thrusts at the reader surprises, unforgettable verses and thought-provoking prose.



“They tell you to never judge a book by its cover, don’t they? This title pays homage to the fact that everyone loves to disregard a warning and enjoy morbid, sexual, offensive and controversial content for all it is worth,” says Joanne Duarte, whose work has garnered much critical acclaim.



Continuing, “Our aim was to share poetry that is about everyday life and so easy to understand that it will resonate with all types of readers. It’s definitely ‘poetry for the masses’ that hits modern society where it hurts. Grab ahold of a copy today, before I grab ahold of you. Many of us collaborated to compile this anthology; we may know where you live!”



‘WARNING: Mildly Morbid, Sometimes Sexual, Often Offensive and Controversial Content’ is available now: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00D5DYAPK\ or http://shop.authorstand.com/Products/12500-warning-mildly-morbid-sometimes-sexual-often-offensive-and-controversial-content.aspx



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://mydramaqueen.wix.com/warning



Also, on the website learn how to order the hard copy of the book which has a bonus poem!



About the Author of the Award Winning Short Story:

Christine Harvey is mostly known for her work as a theatre director, but is also an award-winning playwright and writer. Her plays have been published around the world. She writes short articles for demand studios. Her repertoire also includes screenplays and commercials for organizations like NSAA, the YMCA's YGAP programs and Nuite Blanche exhibits in Toronto. She has also won grants to develop theatre and play writing in the classroom. Christine never expected to have her work featured, but like this book, life is full of surprises.



About Joanna Colette Duarte

Joanna Colette Duarte grew up travelling through Central America and Canada. She recently returned to Ontario after exploring British Columbia for three and a half years.



She has been a professional face painter, a painter, and a sketch and tattoo artist. Joanna started tattooing at age 16 and is now a well sought after tattoo artist. Her artwork was featured at Chameleon Nation in 2008 and she was part of the international graffiti event called Under Pressure in Montreal in 2012.



In 1992 she won a poetry award from The Poetry Institute of Canada and she became a published playwright in 1993. She has enjoyed participating in poetry and literature blogging in the past. She is thrilled to have her work finally come to life in this dark and morbid book.