Canadian Cloud Hosting Provider LayerOnline to Introduce .SX Domain Registration

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- LayerOnline, a Canada cloud hosting provider of global web hosting services, has announced the launch of their .SX domain registration service.



“.SX” is the recently established country code Internet Top Level Domain (ccTLD) for Sint Maarten, located in the northeastern Caribbean, which became an autonomous country on October 10th, 2010. This code will supersede the retiring .AN country code (Netherlands Antilles) that was previously used for Sint Maarten.



One of the distinguishing particularties of the .SX, is that it is an “open” registry like that of Germany (.DE), the US (.US) and Colombia (.CO). What this means is that anyone can register a Domain Name ending with .SX without any restriction or requirement for local presence on the island. “.SX” is also the ideal Domain Name that highlights the adult industry.



The Canada cloud hosting company’s customers are now able to add the .SX domain extension to their domain portfolio. As a leading provider of cheap domain names, LayerOnline is one of the largest domain extension providers which offers over hundreds of standard and premium domain name extensions including the new .XXX domain extension.



“I am very pleased that LayerOnline now offers .SX domain registration at such competitive rate. We were able to secure our brand with their instant domain registration. LayerOnline offers all the domain extensions we need for cheap and we can manage all our domains in one place along with free domain whois privacy, cloud nameservers and more.” – Steve Carter, business owner.



About LayerOnline

LayerOnline is a Toronto, Ontario, Canada based cloud hosting and domain registration service provider. Founded in 2008, the company is dedicated to providing affordable and reliable web hosting solutions. LayerOnline offers robust 24/7 support, highly experienced and well trained technical staff, US based datacenter and an acclaimed network infrastructure. Contact their sales team via email sales@layeronline.com, or visit http://www.layeronline.com/



