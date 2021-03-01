Canadian Company Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Video Game

London, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Bonehead Games is an independent game developing company based in Ontario, Canada. The indie gaming company has proudly announced its all-new 2D RPG called Age of Discovery. This role playing game is packed with a wide range of features and offers a promising gameplay and an unforgettable experience for its players from all around the world. The game is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where the company aims to raise a sum of CA$ 50,000.



"Age of Discovery is a top down 2D RPG that enables its players to create a character, explore seven continents, complete quests, defeat monsters, and save the world." Said Rob Broad of Bonehead Games, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. This remarkable new game is designed for PC platform, and it is not a mobile game in any way.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/882423273/age-of-discovery-0 and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 50,000 and the gaming company is offering several great rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Bonehead Games

Bonehead Games is a Canadian independent game developing company founded in 2018 with the goal to make great games. The company has announce the launch of its all-new 2D RPG called Age of Discovery, and it is welcoming people from around the world to support its recently launched Kickstarter campaign.



Contact:

Contact Person: Rob Broad

Company: Bonehead Games

City: London

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Phone: (519)615-9849

Email: rob@boneheadgames.com

Website: www.ageofdiscovery.ca