Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- MTS Management Group is happy to announce that Canadian country powerhouse vocalist, Amy Rose is heading to Nashville for two shows in November. The first show is scheduled for November 6th at the legendary Tootsie's Orchid Lounge at 6pm. Tootsie's is located at 422 Broadway in Nashville. Their phone number is (615) 726-0463. The second show is on November 7th at The Fillin' Station, starting at 7pm. Matt Snook will also be on the bill. The Fillin' Station is located at 385 N. Main Street in Kingston Springs, TN. Their phone number is (615) 952-2100.



While in Nashville, Amy will also be stopping for several meet-and-greet appearances and interviews. On Wednesday, she will be stopping by the Country Music Association offices and on Thursday, Amy will visit Music Row Magazine. Several radio interviews are also on the schedule, with more being added daily. For press inquiries, email michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com or call 412-445-5282.



"We are very excited to bring Amy to Nashville," said Michael Stover of MTS Management Group. "What better place to introduce her to the country music world than the home of country music. She's gonna set the town on their ear with her incredible vocals!"



Amy Rose is based in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. Her current single, recorded at Sony Tree Studios in Nashville, "(Redneck Reunion) Party Like A Redneck" is receiving international airplay and acclaim. The video is in rotation on CMT Canada, and it recently debuted in the Top 25 of the Y'allwire.com Most Watched Videos Chart. She also charted in the Top 10 of the Independent Music Network country chart.



For more information, visit AmyRoseMusic.com.