Canadian Dad Takes Up -Dead End- Jobs to Free Time for Launching Writing Career

While many simply dream of ditching their careers to focus on their hobbies, Canada’s Grant T. Reed is one of the few to follow through the process and gamble it all. As a man who would much rather be fishing and enjoying life than working his youth away in the business and I.T. sector, Reed’s decision to instead work -dead end- jobs has allowed him to fuel his biggest passion, writing.



In fact, with so much more time on his hands, Reed is working diligently to formally launch his writing career and expose his work to the world. With five books already published, the Dad of two’s new lease of life is literally turning pages on his outlook.



Book Synopses:



Shadow of the Makarios:

Eyndegaria, a peaceful country nestled in the middle of the Freelands. Once, long ago, her rich soils were the battlefield for a war between the Makarios tribe and the people of the mainland. A thousand years of rest has seen her countrymen grow complacent and the threat of their forefathers dismissed. The Makarios have not forgotten though and will stop at nothing to free their imprisoned brethren. There is one who remembers the tale of these horrific hunters and he has spent a lifetime preparing for their return. Now an old man, he must convince an officer of the watch and a grieving swordsman that theirs is the light that will push back the shadow of the Makarios.



Funny Fruit (Vellian Heroes) (Volume 1):

Save the kingdom, train new apprentices and still find time to fit in that extra order of chicken wings. After ninety years of warring, exploring and saving the realm, brothers Yarl and Fonn must take up the title of Master again. Besides, if they don’t, someone else will steal all the fame, glory, and fertile women. From the -Death Adder- to the -Nesting Nightingale- there’s just so much that has to be passed on. Will young Garrett flourish as an apprentice Sworvei? Will Milo the court jester’s next stunt be as funny as his last? And who in hell invited the ogres? Time is running out and Yarl and Fonn aren’t getting any younger. Pack your bags because we’re heading for the Continental Games.



The Cassadian Chalice (Vellian Heroes) (Volume 2):

Ascentyai Asimo is certain no one has ever told him just how hard rehabilitation can be. Leaving the island of Bellicose behind, finding some new clothes and forming a better plan for world domination are all things that will have to be done and quickly. The shark patrol is looking for new recruits and the general has never been a noted swimmer. Fortunately for the realm of Vellia, there is one man and his robotic privy cleaning companion who know of the general’s evil plans. Orton Lacie is capable of stopping the ambitious Asimo, but first he must convince his grandfather to travel back in time four hundred years with him, save a princess from the chalice-s original guardian (an angry she-dragon with a penchant for revenge), and keep the Cassadian Chalice from falling into the wrong hands. If he can do all of that and find a way to bring back souvenirs, he’s sure he’ll be welcomed home a hero.



Garrett's Mulligan:

At thirty-one Garrett Willigins has finally earned his private investigator-s badge. Unfortunately, the bills haven’t stopped coming and building a solid reputation won’t happen overnight. Forced to take employment wherever they can, Garrett and his miniature dragon partner Merle, must dirty their hands any way possible to make a buck. Shoveling manure, chasing cats, and dock duty seem to be the order of the day. Working off back rent for a notorious gangster isn’t the safest of jobs on a good day, but when the other workers start turning up dead, Garrett finds himself elbow deep in a mystery that could spell a quick end to his short P.I. career.



The Deepbrook Devil:

News of the mutilation of an entire herd of goats in the high passes of the Lonely Wood has brought the infamous bowman Willie Tayler in search of the Deepbrook Devil. While Garrett and Willie search for answers to the century old mystery of the beast, Merle is left to take care of business at home. With Garrett’s bigger bed to sleep in and no one to nag him about his daily routine, everything seems to be going according to plan. That is until a high powered businessman turns up dead in his new factory, and a dozen witnesses point their finger at Garrett and Merle’s automaton helper.



As the author explains, his decision isn’t as -crazy- as many first believe. “I’ve got a beautiful wife and two amazing children; who would want to slave away for forty years of their life when they can instead pursue their dreams and spend more time with those they love?” says Reed. “I know my writing will help me get by, so I’m now on a mission to tell the world about my work. My goal is to give my readers a cozy world to escape to, someplace where a laugh can be had, and the hardships of reality can be set aside for a few hours. I know I have spent many hours with my nose buried in a good book, and I just want to give that same experience back.”



About the Author: Grant Reed

Grant Reed has a background in business management, computer programming, and computer networking. He would much rather be out fishing though, so he spends his time writing and working dead end jobs. He lives in Lively Ontario, Canada with his wife Robin, and their two children Aidan and Megan.



