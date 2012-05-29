"Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016" Published

New Food market report from Canadean: "Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- "Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel and company-specific insight into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Canadian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry and Canada's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The foodservice industry in Canada declined considerably in 2009, but recovered at a fast pace in 2010 and 2011. The foodservice sector will have to deal with the emergence of a number of new trends, including rising health concern, growth of convenience food, growth of assorted and fusion cuisines, and value offers in order to generate customer traffic.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Canada's foodservice sector has been driven by the changing spending pattern of consumer and a shift in consumer preferences towards healthy and convenience eating. During the economic downturn period, consumers' spending patterns have changed, which has affected the dining out behavior of consumers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Canada.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the Profit and Cost sectors in the Canadian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, and sales per outlet and transactions per outlet perweek across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tim Hortons Inc., Mcdonald's Restaurants Of Canada Limited, Pizza Pizza Limited, A&W Foodservices of Canada Inc., Subway Franchise Systems of Canada, Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Imperial Oil Limited, Starbucks Coffee Canada, Inc., Petro-Canada
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information.
