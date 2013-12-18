Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists Offers Discount on Hair Transplants in Toronto

Mississauga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists celebrates 27 years of helping male and female hair transplant Toronto customers by offering 1000 dollars off a surgical hair transplant procedure of 2500 grafts or more.



After 27 years in business the Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists understand how hair loss affects so many aspects of life. They have seen the devastating effects female hair loss and male pattern baldness can have on self-confidence. As they state on their website, “The Canadian Hair Research Foundation (CHRF) released a study revealing 81percent of men believe that physical appearance can influence career advancements and 1 in 4 Canadians believe hair loss is an obstacle to having a romantic relationship. With hair loss affecting every aspect of your life and your self-confidence, it’s important to understand what causes it and what can be done.”



Located in the heart of Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area hair clinic has an experienced hair transplant surgical team with 20 yearsofexperience in hair transplants, hair replacements and hair loss treatment procedures. The institute focuses on helping young men and women regain their confidence and taking control of their lives, while promising complete privacy and professionalism throughout every stage.



In honor of their hair treatment Toronto patients, Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists’ current 1000 dollar off discounthighlights their surgical procedures. A surgical procedure start at $2,000 and up and involve innovations forfollicular, micro, and mini grafts, as well as their own latest technology called frontal hairline technique.



In addition, to their expert surgical procedures the Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists offers non-surgical clinical options such as the effective treatments developed by their licensed chemist under medical supervision which are all natural and have no side effects. Patients in the Mississauga area can also find hair loss care products at their location in downtown Mississauga, Ontario.



About Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists

Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists has over 27 years in the business. From dry scalp conditions to male and female pattern hair loss, the natural scalp treatment or surgical treatments have successfully restored confidence and hair growth in men and women across the GTA, Hamilton, Burlington, Buffalo, New York, Detroit and othersurrounding areas. Hair systems, natural products and accessories are also available with full support and service. For more information, visit http://www.canadianhair.ca/