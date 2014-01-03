Canadian Institute of Hair & Scalp Specialists Offers Innovative Hair Loss Treatments

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- A recent study by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery indicated 40% of men experience noticeable hair loss by age 35. The findings also revealed 47% of hair loss sufferers would spend their life savings to regain a full head of hair. Approximately 60% stated they would rather have more hair than money or friends. In response to these needs, The Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists announced several innovative hair replacement options are now available to customers.



A representative for the Institute commented, "The Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists was founded in 1986. Our commitment to client care has been recognized numerous times as a Toronto Sun Readers' Choice Award recipient. We are proud to be serving the Greater Toronto Area and we specialize in three areas of hair loss treatment for men and women. We use state-of-the-art technology to restore hair. Our innovations involve follicular, micro and mini grafts as well as our newest technology called frontal hairline technique. We have an experienced surgeon who is a longstanding, active member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery."



Professionals at the Canadian Institute tailor treatments to their clients' needs. Once they determine the reasons for hair loss, they choose options that can include adding hair or applying clinical treatments and products. Specialists may use human or synthetic hair during toronto hair loss treatment. Experts can design a new hair system matching the color and thickness of their clients' own hair. The Institute's award-winning stylist has over 25 years of experience, and can offer a wide variety of products and types of attachments. In addition, professionals can provide treatments for hair loss, oily hair, dry hair, dandruff, psoriasis, and itchiness. These may include shampoos, conditioners, hair proteins, vitamins, or HairMax LaserComb treatment. Clients who are considering transplant surgery as a cure for baldness can even speak to a staff doctor who has had the procedure, and will share his experience.



"Combining our medical know-how, technical skills and industry experience, we’ve helped thousands of satisfied clients gain back control of their lives. No matter how small or big the area is which you’re experiencing hair loss in, we’ve seen it all. We would be proud to show you success stories. Our skilled medical staff handles all procedures and collectively has over 75 years of hair transplant experience.", noted the Institute's spokesperson.



ABOUT THE CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF HAIR AND SCALP SPECIALISTS

The Canadian Institute of Hair and Scalp Specialists has been providing cutting-edge hair loss solutions since 1986. The Institute is Canadian owned and operated, and is a member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Its professional staff can treat everything related to hair and scalp problems, hair replacement, and hair loss. The Institute is committed to finding a solution for every client. The Canadian Institute of Hair is an approved level 2 in hospital surgical clinic by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and is a AAA member in good standing with the BBB of southern Ontario.