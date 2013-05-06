Canadian Rapper J Wildd Announces That He Was Selected to Be on a Coast 2 Coast Mixtape

Edmonton, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- J Wildd, a Canadian rapper who is known for his catchy songs that are both memorable and empowering, was recently selected to be on a Coast 2 Coast American mixtape. The mixtape, which is scheduled to be out in late spring or early this summer, is being hosted by Jon Connor, a rapper from Flint, Mich. who is known as “The People’s Rapper.” As a Canadian rapper on an American mixtape, J Wildd is looking forward to the chance to share his music with people throughout North America and beyond.



Fans of J Wildd music have plenty of other opportunities to hear the talented musician and his songs. He is currently in the process of working on his third full length album, and has already released three singles off of the album, which is due to hit stores on July 1, 2013.



“The first track I released off the album was ‘A Real Woman,’” J Wildd said in a recent interview, adding that the song is also available as a ringtone through iTunes.



“The point of that song was to do something to empower women, when most rappers speak about women in a negative way.”



Rather than fill his music with cursing and negative messages, J Wildd said he strives to write and produce songs that have a positive message and can be enjoyed by music fans of all ages. He also turned “A Real Woman” into a cartoon, which he has posted on his website.



The other track that J Wildd has released is titled “Coast to Coast.” As Wildd explains, he wanted to create a song with an upbeat and memorable chorus that would appeal to more than just his female fans. “Coast to Coast” is also available as a ringtone through iTunes.



The third single that is currently available is the eponymously named “J Wildd,” which was produced by !llmind, a producer from New Jersey who has also worked with artists like 50 Cent, Eminem and Kanye West. The track was also selected by Coast 2 Coast for their Interactive Video Showcase, and it was also J Wildd’s first video. Anybody who would like to get the latest news on J Wildd and his music is welcome to “like” him on his J Wildd Facebook page.



As the biography on his J Wildd Reverbnation profile notes, J Wildd has been fascinated by making music since he was a young boy. It didn’t take the talented young rapper long to realize that his lyrics held a lot of power, both for him and his fans. With the release of his first mixtape in 2006, J Wildd said his life was changed forever.



“I quickly found my flow when I realized the power I held in words, and as I matured so did my music,” he said.



Anybody who would like to learn more about J Wildd is welcome to visit his website; there, they can listen to his latest tracks, read the latest news about the Canadian rapper, and find out how to enter a contest on Facebook that was created exclusively for his fans.



About J Wildd

J Wildd is a Emcee from the East Coast who has lived all over the country and is currently residing in Edmonton Alberta. He has been making quality music since 2006, and both of his previous albums were produced by MCJ, a 4 time Juno nominated musician from Nova Scotia. MC J is also one half of MC J and Cool G. for more information, please visit http://jwildd.com