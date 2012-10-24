Canadian Rapper Liso Slated to Release Highly - Anticipated Ep "I Am Liso" on October 30, 2012

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- It’s not every day that Canada is in anticipation for an album release, but Canadian rapper Liso has stirred up fans with his mixtape and YouTube releases over the past year, paving his road to success with Toronto super indie label Think Militant Records. Now more than ever, the eyes of not only Canada, but the world are on him, and with I AM LISO, he comes out making a change in the Canadian music scene. The charismatic Montreal born artist will release this highly-anticipated first album (Think Militant Records) on October 30, 2012.



With I AM LISO, one of the most anticipated Canadian albums in recent years, Liso is changing the game in Canada when it comes to hip-hop. Every one of the songs on this album are written by Liso, and produced by Kaizn, with the exception of Fame, which was produced, and features the Toronto based up and coming duo, The Mojos. “We wanted to produce something unique, yet approachable” says Kaizn “We have a huge hip-hop scene here in Toronto, and all of Canada, however not many artists get the international attention that they deserve. We’re trying to take Liso to another level, and he should have no problem getting there.”



Inspired by so many hip-hop artists growing up, Liso has defined his own style of intelligent, witty lyrics, displaying his charm and charisma over the beats. “It was a pleasure working with the whole Think Militant team, Kazin, Shaun Empire/Uraq, The Mojos, and having so much support from my family and friends on this project.” said Liso during the finally mixdown. “We put a lot of work into this as a team, and to sit back and listen to the finished project, I’m sure it’s going to turn a lot of heads in the industry.” I AM LISO really plays out like a novel, telling a story about where Liso came from, is currently, and where he is headed, with the songs laid out like steps along the way.



From the fast paced cyber styled club banger City, to the retro feel of The Mojos produced Fame, to party anthem Drinks Up, Liso delivers an album that is addictive and refreshing. When asked about inspiration, Liso says “I am Liso, it’s about life, my life, but everyone can relate to it. It’s not about your typical rap subjects. This one is personal, and the listener can really enjoy it because it’s realistic and relatable” When asked about the production inspiration, Kaizn added “We gave it an American feel in terms of the quality of beats, but the production is something that you’re not hearing yet. This album is a whole new game, and most rappers and producers aren’t even on this level yet.”



