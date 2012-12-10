Canadian Recording Artist Anna Gutmanis Offers an Intelligent Brand of Rock

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Singer/songwriter Anna Gutmanis is no stranger to Canada’s independent music scene. Her self-titled 1989 release was met with high regard, and her single ‘Then Came You’ can still be heard on commercial radio stations throughout the country. Her powerful fusion of indie, soul, blues, and R&B on Glimmer In the Dark is just part what drives her music. Having come from a family of music lovers, she is able to use music to examine societal issues and produce a form of activism through song.



Personal accounts of living an often-stigmatized lifestyle provide the inspiration for her most recent single: ‘I Am Who I Am’. Promoting understanding through introspection, the song offers a unique perspective on the often-polarizing gay and lesbian movement through the eyes of an individual immersed in it. Having already received exposure on various indie, women’s and LGBT radio stations, ‘I Am Who I Am’ won the Pride in the Arts Pride Song Award, and was nominated for Best Song So Far for the RightOUT TV Music and Video Awards.



The award-winning single offers a glimpse at what listeners can expect on Glimmer in the Dark. Working with Juno-nominated producer Karen Kane, the album was recorded at Chalet Studios and was mastered at Phase One Studios in Toronto, which has seen the likes of Bono, Rihanna, and Sting. Thought-provoking and bold, Glimmer in the Dark features some of the most talented musicians in the Toronto area, and represents Anna Gutmanis’ strongest musical effort to date. Political songs (‘People (Got To Get It Together)’), romantic tunes (‘First In Love’), joyous Caribbean-influenced numbers (‘In The Sun’) and the jazzy title track showcase the depth of Anna’s songwriting skills. And eminent music critic Gregg Shapiro has suggested that Bonnie Raitt cover ‘Middle of the Line’, a song that many women will take to heart.



While listeners all over Canada take notice, Anna plans on building upon the momentum of ‘I Am Who I Am’. In the near future, she will play numerous gigs throughout the Toronto area and begin work on a new video for the moving ‘Another Way Out’, a song about bullying. Until then, ‘I Am Who I Am’ can be purchased at iTunes, Amazon, and Bandcamp.com, and Glimmer in the Dark can be found at CD Baby and Bandcamp.com.



For more information on Anna Gutmanis and her intelligent brand of rock and roll activism, check out her website at http://www.annagutmanis.com, and the Anna Gutmanis Facebook Page.



Anna Gutmanis

press@3000records.com

Ontario, Canada

http://www.annagutmanis.com