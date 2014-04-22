Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation Latest News & Events Discussed by Dr Barry Lycka & Leona Yez

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- After a long cold winter in North America, the sun is coming out, as is the latest advice for people on how to protect their skin when out in the sun. The message from the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation (CSCF) this week is to enjoy the sun, but play safe and protect skin from sun damage, sun burn and skin cancer.



To provide practical advice on sun skin protection, host of Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder of the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation Dr Barry Lycka welcomes Leona Yez, Executive Director of the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation.



In this in-depth interview, Dr Lycka & Ms Yez begin by discussing the damage that not only the sun does to skin, but the skin damage and massively increased risk of skin cancer that happens when using tanning beds. The dangers to teenagers & young people are very high with just one exposure to a tanning bed before the age of 35 increasing the risk of deadly Melanoma by 75%. Ms Yez highlights the practical ways in which people can protect their skin from sun damage & the risk of skin cancer.



Ms Yez then talks about the ways in which the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation is providing educational programs for school children & other awareness campaigns and how volunteers can help. The main fundraising event for CSCF is coming up on May 9th at the Oasis Center, Edmonton, “An Evening Of Reds, Whites & Blues”, and both Dr Lycka and Ms Yez speak in glowing terms about this event which provides an evening with 3 blues bands, live music and dancing, food and wine tasting from a variety of wine providers.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, or Skin Cancer, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.