Canadian Trade Agreement with Honduras Means Growth Prospects for Trilogiq Canada

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Just weeks after signing an FTA with the European Union, Canada formally signed another free-trade agreement with Honduras, a free-trade deal that gives Canadian hog producers, pork processors, and meat traders restored access to the Honduras market worth an estimated $5 to $7 million dollars in sales in the first year of the FTA according to figures released by the Canadian Pork Council (CPC).



In addition to the FTA, Canada's Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz’s also announced that all pork from Canadian federally registered establishments can be sold into the Honduran market since Honduras has approved Canada’s pork inspection and certification system.



Russell Fedun, Sales Engineer and Material Handling Specialist for Trilogiq Canada, commented, “This new Canadian Trade agreement with Honduras is an important part of growth and significance for Canadian manufacturers. The Canadian government is making it easier to expansion of Canadian goods worldwide. Trilogiq Canada is delighted to support our Canadian customers who are likely to see great expansion as a direct result of this new trade agreement.”



Fedun shared his excitement about Trilogiq Canada and noted the company expansion was due to an increase in manufacturing distribution centers and quickly expanding Canadian customer-base. Trilogiq Canada Corporation was established as a subsidiary of Trilogiq USA. Trilogiq has many great customers in Canada that will benefit from this local sales support based in the greater Toronto area. Fedun’s twenty years of International Sales and Project management experience in the Material Handling Industry, makes him a welcomed addition to the Trilogiq team of specialists. The company is seeing significant opportunities to present full product offering to companies interested in improving material flow in a lean manufacturing environment.



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430