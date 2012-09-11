Canadian Web Hosting Company LayerOnline Announces SEO Enhanced Web Hosting Service

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- LayerOnline, a Canadian web hosting provider of web hosting services, has announced the launch of their SEO-Enhanced shared web hosting service.



This new SEO service is being offered as a partnership with industry leaders, Attracta. LayerOnline will now be able to offer all of Attracta’s SEO tools and benefits to its customers as a cPanel Plugin. The Canadian web hosting company’s customers can log into their cPanel control panel and manage all aspects of the Attracta SEO options and automate tedious SEO tasks with few clicks and minimal technical knowledge. This new service will be offered free for the basic version.



Attracta cpanel plug-in will help LayerOnline customers get better placement in Google and other search engines by integrating SEO tools into their website management platform.



All cPanel web hosting customers will find it easy to bundle XML Sitemap submission and SEO management with every account. This high demand, high margin, low-support service will reduce churn and will attract new visitors, leads and traffic. The Attracta SEO plugin will be available free of charge for the basic version and LayerOnline customers may choose to upgrade their SEO plans further and pay for premium options and benefits.



As a leading provider of cheap web hosting, LayerOnline now offers more value to its customers by bundling this SEO plugin with cPanel. Attracta is the only third-party software to be officially bundled with cpanel and the basic version is offered at no cost. Benefits of Attracta would include top keyword placement on Google, Yahoo, Bing, higher search engine visibility, more traffic, more targeted leads, higher sales and growth.



The web hosting company also offers a free website builder tool, which enables creating a website very easy and affordable. The Free website Builder tool offers hundreds of free templates to choose from. Once a web template is chosen, content, images and text can be added and an entire website can be published to the customer’s hosting account. Consumers looking for affordable web hosting extras now can take advantage of these initiatives from LayerOnline by signing up now.



About LayerOnline

LayerOnline is a Toronto, Ontario, Canada based web hosting and domain registration service provider. Founded in 2008, the company is dedicated to providing reliable and affordable web hosting solutions. LayerOnline offers robust 24/7 support, highly experienced and well trained technical staff; US based Datacenter and an acclaimed Network infrastructure.



Contact their sales team via email sales@layeronline.com, or visit http://www.layeronline.com/



Name: Wei Lu

Company: LayerOnline

admin@layeronline.com

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Website: http://www.layeronline.com