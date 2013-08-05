Canadian Website Promotes Talent with an Anti-Bullying Message

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Increases in cyber bulling prompted Canadian entrepreneur and NHL player George Laraque to create a site in which its users can display their talents without fear of being cyber bullied.



321 Fame is a new and uniquely Canadian invention with a focus on talent both internationally and abroad. The site’s talent base is diverse showcasing dancing, music, singing, acting, sports, creative arts and designs, to an international audience. Members of 321 Fame can create profiles, upload videos, and find talent. Members may encourage and engage constructively with each other with the aim of developing talent. Unlike other websites, 321 Fame has a tough anti-bullying policy that organically grew from its focus on talent display and development.



“Canada has a history of valuing diversity and Canadians have a history of mutual support and cooperation.” Says George Laraque. Many of 321 Fame’s employees are parents and as parents they are motivated to develop a site that showcases talent without fear of bullying or negativity. “As parents, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles we were and continue to be saddened by what happened to Amanda Todd* and others as a result of bullying. There is, simply put, no room for bullying on this site!” Laraque emphatically stated.



The site is monitored and members are encouraged to report bullying to moderators. The anti-bullying statement can be found on the site at www.321fame.com/bullyfreestatement. Questions concerning this policy can be directed to CEO Aaron Thomas aaron@321fame.com and/or Director of Communications Dennis Badeen dennis@321fame.com.



About 321 Fame

Founded in 2013, 321 Fame is the internet’s most comprehensive showcase for talent from across the world. 321 Fame is the only site that combines a celebration of talent with a strict anti-bullying policy to ensure that its members can grow, encourage and learn from each other. For more information go to http://www.321fame.com



*http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suicide_of_Amanda_Todd