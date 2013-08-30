Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- As major crowdfunding giants invade the Canadian market, a new platform previewed exclusively for Canadian artists on Wednesday, August 28, 2013. FANPUSH (http://www.fanpush.com) will have its full launch on September 3rd as the first Canada based, Canadian owned funding platform which focuses on Canadian artists. FANPUSH is behind Canadian music in a big way by being an award sponsor at this year's Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards. They will be the Official Sponsor for the 2013 CCMA (Canadian Country Music Association) Award for Interactive Artist or Group of the Year. Nominees for the award include: Terri Clark, High Valley, Leah Daniels, Codie Prevost and Tenille. The CCMA Awards will be held in Edmonton, Alberta on Sunday Sept 8th, 2013.



FANPUSH officially launches with full features on Tuesday, September 3, 2013.



Musicians, filmmakers, dancers, artists and every creative person should know that FANPUSH has something important. FANPUSH puts Canada and Canadian artists first by not only competing aggressively on fees, and supporting the Canadian system, but also by utilizing their intimate knowledge of Canada's business and arts culture for Canadians who are seeking funds for their projects.



Hailing from rural Saskatchewan, and currently residing in the Vancouver suburbs, Tommy K.W. Lam, founder of FANPUSH, has been using the internet to promote musicians and artists for over twenty years. He co-founded one of the first independent music platforms back in 1994, called Digital Groove. He also was a co-founder of one of the first Internet broadcast stations, EXI (Extremely Independent) Radio around the same time. FANPUSH was born from Tommy's understanding of the situations and needs experienced by Canadian artists. He says of his inspiration for FANPUSH, "The whole idea came about when I saw so many artists that I know basically get stuck, going nowhere because they either didn't have enough funding to do their next album or the budget to get a professional quality music video made for their new single. I created FANPUSH to give them that extra push they need to get to where they want to go."



Not all crowdfunding platforms are created equal. The giants may have more traffic and marketing resources, but FANPUSH has one singular feature the others lack. Tommy understands that most funding comes from an artist's already established community, from existing fans, colleagues, supporters, friends and family. Not many people go on a crowdfunding site just to search for something to love and fund. They fund things they already love. People do more for something their heart wants.



So FANPUSH will give back to supporters. FANPUSH will feature a first-of-its-kind FAN Initiative Program, an incentive program where supporters can earn points which can be redeemed for prizes just by going on social networks and telling the world about any of the campaigns they support.



FANPUSH will also be part of CCMA Jiffy Lube FanFest during Canadian Country Week on Saturday Sept 7th, 2013. FanFest will be featuring performances and meet-and-greets from 16 of Canada's biggest Country Artists.



FANPUSH is located at http://www.fanpush.com



About FANPUSH

FANPUSH is the only Canadian created and owned funding platform supportive of Canadian artists. They offer unique support opportunities and options for artists and their supporters.



CONTACT

FANPUSH, INC.

Tommy K.W. Lam

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada

Email: tommy@fanpush.com

Phone: 604-603-2073

Facebook: https://http://www.facebook.com/fanpush

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fanpush

Website: http://www.fanpush.com