Canadians Rely on HCGCanadian.com for Honest Reviews of HCG Products

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- According to the World Health Organization, obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as result of being overweight or obese. Obesity used to be associated with high-income nations, but it is now also prevalent in poorer countries. Obese people are much more likely to develop health problems, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and strokes than those who maintain a healthy weight.



These days a lot of people are continually on the move, leading very busy lifestyles and many of them have developed unhealthy eating habits because they simply do not have the time to cook properly and enjoy a meal in peace.



A study conducted by Statistics Canada and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed that almost 25% of Canadian adults are clinically obese. This grim statistic could explain why an increasing number of Canadians are turning to diet products in a bid to improve their health and shed a few pounds.



There are several kinds of weight loss pills, drops, injections and even liquids. Not all of them produce the desired result, and in some cases they can produce serious side effects. It is important to understand how these products work and that is why one particular website has been receiving a lot of visitors lately.



HCGCanadian.com is a new website that explains how HCG products can help Canadians lose weight. The site explains: “Before purchasing the product, consumers should first understand the mechanism of the Canadian HCG diet plan.” It then goes on to advise dieters that they will be asked to restrict their calorie intake to 500 calories per day whilst on a Canada HCG diet.



Five hundred calories may not sound like very many, however the site goes on to explain that: “HCG products act on the nerve signals of the brain which in turn suppress the hunger drive, thus making users feel full most of the time.”



As well as explaining how the HCG Canada diet works, the site also contains editorial content that addresses questions such as whether people starve or feel hungry whilst on the diet, and how to use the diet properly to get the best results. The sites view is that consumers can lose one pound a day if they stick to the strict 500 calories a day diet regime with the help of HCG diet products.



