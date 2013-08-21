Canadians Search for Super Bowl 2014 Ads More Than Anyone Else on Earth

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Super Bowl 2014 this year will be held at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey on February 2, 2014.



The other big famous factor the Super Bowl 2014 is famous for are the commercials. All the big organisations make new better costlier ads every SuperBowl.



Though brands break the bank for Super Bowl a slot on the Feb. 3 U.S. broadcast averages nearly $4 million rights issues, country-specific talent fees and product differences see some of the best commercials play exclusively to American TV audiences. And with more people than ever following live events on second screens,Canadians will know the instant they’ve been shut out.



It’s no wonder Google reports that there are now more online searches for Super Bowl Commercials 2014 in this country than anywhere else in the world, including the U.S.



Andrew Swartz,a spokesman for Google said,“The Internet has broken down traditional borders and barriers so Canadians now have access to all these great commercial creations. It’s a great aspect of the Super Bowl that’s become almost as important as the game itself.”



YouTube’s AdBlitz channel will be posting all the commercials immediately after they’ve aired, or have been made public by their respective brands (a number are already out). The channel saw 89 million video views in 2012 and is on pace to attract even more in 2013.



CTV reports that last year’s game was the most-watched Super Bowl in Canada ever, with 7.3 million viewers.



But keen as our interest may be, many of the splashiest ads continue to shut out Canadians. A spokeswoman for Best Buy, for example, says the brand’s much-anticipated collaboration with Amy Poehler will play only to U.S. TV audiences during the game.



Ken Price, director of marketing for Samsung Electronics Canada, describes it as a sensitive issue.



“Sometimes there are things that prevent us from seeing the same commercials, such as content rights or the particular way an ad is shot,” said Price. “It’s frustrating (as a consumer), because you feel like you’re being excluded from an experience.”



Paramount Farms, parent company of Wonderful Pistachios, has similarly c hosen to share its American Super Bowl commercial, which will feature Gangnam Style star Psy, with the Canadian broadcast audience.



“There are always administrative details in doing an ad that runs on both sides of the border,” said Marc Seguin, the brand’s vice-president of marketing. “But it’s really a small hurdle to overcome relative to the importance of the Canadian market.”



Opting out of a Canadian ad-buy, however, is sometimes a savvy move for American companies. Ken Wong, distinguished professor of marketing at Queen’s University, remarks that not every commercial will have the same cultural resonance in Canada, which can make it financially risky to make investments in a single creative targeted at two markets.



This helps explain why an increasing amount of Super Bowl content is tailored specifically for this country. For instance, Bell Media’s Perry MacDonald (advocate for green coffee bean extract) confirms that PepsiCo will unveil an exclusively Canadian spot for Lay’s potato chips during this year’s halftime show.



Contact: John Danial Smith

Email: johndanialsmith@gmail.com

Website: http://www.superbowl-2014.co/