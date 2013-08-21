Canas Tennis Offering Expert Skills and Fitness Analysis

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Cañas Tennis, an academy for professional Miami Tennis Lessons, is offering a range of services and programs that assess and improve a client’s tennis performance. These can be viewed and accessed through its official website at CanasTennis.com.



The firm’s initial evaluation program is designed to execute the body’s power potential through a comprehensive and precise examination. This entails biochemical analysis, technical gesture analysis, footwork analysis, and posture analysis during shot execution. The all-encompassing approach is intended to pinpoint specific details and areas of focus.



There is also an initial fitness assessment package, which entails a complete fitness evaluation that facilitates tennis training. This includes anthropometric parameters (height, upper body span, etc), photographic posture analysis, power assessment of the legs, speed assessment, and circuit assessment.



Cañas Tennis also offers video analysis through the use of V1 Pro Software, the most popular choice among coaches, instructors, and sports facilities. This captures the client’s athletic motion and allows trainers to highlight areas for improvement. The firm even offers the services of a certified and experienced sport psychologist.



About Cañas Tennis

Cañas Tennis is one of the leading providers of Miami and Aventura Tennis Lessons in South Florida, owing largely to its personalized, holistic, and meticulous approach to tennis training. It was founded by three acclaimed Argentinean tennis players – Guillermo Canas, Gustavo Oribe and Martin Garcia – making it the first boarding tennis academy to have high-level professional players.