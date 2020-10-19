Cancer Biomarkers Market by Top Key Players are Myriad RBM, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioVision Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, R&D System, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Sino Biological Inc, CENTOGENE N.V, Sino Biological Inc, Axon Medchem
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The global "Cancer Biomarkers Market Size" is forecast to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing popularity of personalized treatment for cancer worldwide. Biomarkers help to detect cancer at an early stage and facilitate noninvasive diagnosis at high-speed by utilizing different proteomic and genomic markers. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, "Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer And Others), By Biomarker Type (PSA, HER-2, EGFR, KRAS, and others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 18.94 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2026.
Leading Players operating in the Cancer Biomarkers Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Myriad RBM
Abbott
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
BioVision Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
R&D System
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Sino Biological Inc.
CENTOGENE N.V.
Sino Biological Inc.
Axon Medchem
The report covers:
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630
Market Drivers
Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide to Augment Growth
The increasing prevalence of cancer is a prime factor boosting the cancer biomarkers market growth. In addition to this, the market is also witnessing a significant rise on account of the growing demand for drug discovery and development for various cancer types. Additionally, many pharmaceutical companies are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer therapeutics. Moreover, many clinical trials and pipeline studies are currently heading towards the end stages of development, and their market entry is likely to attract high cancer biomarkers market revenue in the coming years.
On the flip side, the market may face challenges in terms of reimbursement policies supported by the governments. This is further attributed to the high cost of treatment for cancer, especially in developing nations. Nevertheless, government support in spreading awareness
About cancer, and the availability of treatment options for the same are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.
Regional Segmentation:
North America to Emerge Dominant Owing to Higher Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing
From a geographical perspective, the global cancer biomarker market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further categorized into nations. Among these, North America earned USD 6.88 billion in 2018 and emerged dominant owing to the high adoption personalized medicine. Europe ranks second in the market with a rising number of research studies for using biomarkers in development and discovery.
Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant oncology biomarker market share on account of rising in investments for research and development of biomarkers. This, coupled with increasing support from government and private bodies for the drug development process and patient stratification.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence/ Incidence, by Cancer Type, by Key Regional/ Countries
New Product Launches, by Key Market Players
Pipeline Analysis, Cancer Biomarkers
Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type
PSA
HER-2
EGFR
KRAS
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Diagnostics & Research Laboratories
Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630
Report Focus:
Extensive product offerings
Customer research services
Robust research methodology
Comprehensive reports
Latest technological developments
Value chain analysis
Potential Cancer Biomarkers Market opportunities
Growth dynamics
Quality assurance
Post-sales support
Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Cancer Biomarkers Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@
Digital Health Market
ePharmacy Market
About Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs