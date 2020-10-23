Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global cancer cachexia market is anticipated to gain traction from the rising shift of the healthcare providers towards combination therapies. Such therapies are aiding in improving the lean body mass (LBM) of patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Distributional Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that this market size was USD 2.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Cancer Cachexia Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Cancer Cachexia Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. The governments of several countries have implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of this deadly infection. Such initiatives have caused disruptions in the production and supply chain. But, with time and perseverance, we will be able to battle this severe phase and come back to normalcy. Our authentic reports would help you to receive in-depth information



About the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.



To get to know more



About the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cancer-cachexia-market-103262



Key Players Operating in The Cancer Cachexia Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, New York, U.S.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baudette, U.S.

Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, U.S.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, London, U.K.

Mylan N.V., Pennsylvania, U.S.

AbbVie, Inc., North Chicago, U.S.

Pfizer Inc., New York, U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Petach-Tikva, Israel

Regional Analysis-



North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Favorable Reimbursement Policies



Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 0.80 billion in terms of revenue. The region is likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses



About the benefits of supportive care for cancer. Apart from this, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries, such as Canada and the U.S. would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Europe is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR in the coming years owing to the high demand for the treatment of cancer cachexia. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow significantly fueled by the increasing investments by the prominent companies present in the region in research and development activities.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cancer-cachexia-market-103262



How Will the Outbreak of COVID-19 Affect the Global Market?



Patients living with chronic diseases, such as cancer cachexia are at high risk of catching the coronavirus infection.

It is likely to occur as these patients tend to suffer from multiple comorbidities.

In Italy, a retrospective analysis was conducted by taking 355 patients under consideration who expired because of COVID-19. Out of those, 20.0% patients were suffering from cancer.

These factors are propelling numerous medical associations to implement stringent guidelines for the healthcare workers and cancer patients.

They are advising to utilize telehealth for receiving supportive care and treatment.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cancer-cachexia-market-103262



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptionss



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia, for Key Regions/ Country, 2019



4.2. Pipeline Analysis, By Key Players



4.3. Overview of Economic Cost Burden of Cancer & Supportive Care, for Key Regions/ Country



4.4 Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, Etc.



Global Cancer Cachexia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1 Progestogens



5.2.2 Corticosteroids



5.2.3 Combination Therapies



5.2.4 Others



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy



5.3.2 Retail Pharmacy



5.3.3 Online Pharmacy



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



5.4.1 North America



5.4.2 Europe



5.4.3 Asia pacific



5.4.4 Rest of World



North America Cancer Cachexia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



6.2.1 Progestogens



6.2.2 Corticosteroids



6.2.3 Combination Therapies



6.2.4 Others



6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



6.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy



6.3.2 Retail Pharmacy



6.3.3 Online Pharmacy



6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



6.4.1 U.S.



6.4.2 Canada



Europe Cancer Cachexia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.1. Key Findings / Summary



7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



7.2.1 Progestogens



7.2.2 Corticosteroids



7.2.3 Combination Therapies



7.2.4 Others



7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



7.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy



7.3.2 Retail Pharmacy



7.3.3 Online Pharmacy



7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region



7.4.1 U.K.



7.4.2 Germany



7.4.3 France



7.4.4 Spain



7.4.5 Italy



7.4.6 Scandinavia



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



Continued...