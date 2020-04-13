Cancer Diagnostics Market Latest Advancements and Companies Outlook 2020 : GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- According to research Cancer Diagnostics Market has significant growth and can be attributed to the increasing demand forminimally invasive and non invasive diagnostic techniques globally.An increasing prevalence of various cancers and anincreasing geriatric population are anticipated to furtherboost the growth of the cancer diagnostics marketover the forecast period. Furthermore,extensive research &development by major companies anduniversities across the globe to introduce enhanced diagnostic products in the cancer diagnostics marketis expected to contribute to growth of the cancer diagnostics market.Rising awareness, supportive government initiatives and advent of novel technologies are other key factors that are fueling its demand. However,high capital investments & low benefit-cost ratio for biomarkers,dearth of skilled professionalsas well as certain risk factors posed by medical imaging, are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global cancer diagnostics market wasvalued atover US$ 140billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2030.



Get Access to Sample Pages of "Cancer Diagnostics Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/281



Top Players



Some of the prominent players operating in the global cancer diagnostics marketare GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN,among others.



Growing Factors



The increasing incidences of cancer globally are playing a pivotal role in driving marketgrowth. According to the World Health Organization,cancer is the second leading cause of deaths globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. An increasing geriatric population that are more susceptible to cancerare continuously increasing the burden on healthcare systems as well as requirements for diagnostic procedures. This, in turn is fueling the growth of thecancer diagnostics market.



Prominent players are launching new technologically advanced products that offermore advantages.For instance, in August 2018, BioGenex Laboratories, Inc., announced to launch new antibodies for cancer diagnostics. New product launches are anticipated to play a key role in driving the cancer diagnostics marketduring the forecast period.



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific is anticipated to witnesshighest CAGR in the cancer diagnostics marketduring theforecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic cancers cases, rising patient awareness regarding the benefits of early disease diagnosis and rising government initiatives for healthcare infrastructuredevelopment areanticipated to boost the cancer diagnostics marketin these regions.



Reports at Discounted Rates Exclusively for New Entrants! Ask for Discounts @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/281



Table of Content



GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE

Genetic Tests

Imaging

Laboratory Tests

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Others



GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CANCER TYPE

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others



GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others



Buy this Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/281



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports (MIR) believes in sharing accurate market-related insights. The information that we obtain is from authentic sources and key opinion leaders in the industry. We take efforts to ensure that the information published by us is both reliable and accurate; however, we take no liabilities for any inaccuracy in the information obtained from users, manufacturers, or other sources; opinion, projections, and estimates may be subject to fluctuations and changes.



Contact Us

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Website: www.marketindustryreports.com