New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in cancer diagnostics partnering deals
Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
Cancer diagnostics partnering contract documents
Top cancer diagnostics deals by value
The Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer diagnostics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors diagnostics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes companion, imaging, CT, MRI, ultrasound, in vitro, molecular, prognostics and theranostics diagnostics deals and alliances.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 900 links to online copies of actual cancer diagnostics deals and where available, contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer diagnostics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer diagnostics dealmaking since 2009, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer diagnostics deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott, Actavis, Allergan, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Dainippon Sumitomo, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Endo, Forest, Fresenius, Galderma, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Grifols, Hospira, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lundbeck, Menarini, Merck & Co, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, Pfizer, Purdue, Ranbaxy, Roche, Sanofi, Servier, Shionogi, Shire, Stada, Takeda, Teva, UCB view, Valeant, Warner Chilcott
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