Cancer Drugs & Treatments Market Pharmaceuticals News - Data 2023: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On The Cancer Drugs & Treatments Market" Data, Analysis & Forecasts To 2023



Global cancer drugs and treatments market will reach $143.7bn by 2023. GMR Datas latest report 'The Cancer Drugs & Treatments Market - Data, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023 explains just how this market will experience growth over the medium and long term. The report also highlights forecast for the next 5 and 10 years, so that you and your company can make specific long term plans. Dont let your competitors get the head-start on you, order this report today.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-cancer-drugs-and-treatments-market-data-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2023



Have you seen the recent news on Cancer Drugs?



- Mercks new cancer drug kept more than 4 of 5 melanoma patients alive for a year

- Biopharma Alliances will be needed For Cancer Drugs in the cost conscious future Forbes

- EU approval for Bayers prostate cancer drug

- Sanofi ditches late-stage bone marrow cancer drug



The Anti-cancer treatment market is already worth $77.4bn (GMR Data) and continues to be one of the largest and fastest growing areas for new drug development can you afford not to be involved? Should you and your company be capturing a greater market share?



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/205072



Essential facts examined in this report



1) Across 2013, 15 new molecular entities were approved by the FDA; out of which seven were for Oncology.

2) Currently targeted therapies dominate the oncology pipeline, followed by chemotherapy.

3) Immunotherapy drugs are gaining increasing amounts of attention due to fewer expected side effects.



Only by ordering this in-depth exclusive report will you have full access to the unique findings. This information is not available anywhere else. Find full details of these approved drugs alongside key cancer drugs in their testing phases in this new GMR Data report.



Discover exactly what the industry leaders are doing TODAY -



Within GMR Datas 'The Cancer Drugs & Treatments Market - Data, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023 we analyse the key cancer drugs and treatments in the market currently and how they will perform across the next decade.



Our study focuses on the individual revenues of the top 25 anti-cancer agents. With variable patents and the threat of generics, how will these key cancer drugs fare across the next decade? ONLY THIS UNIQUE REPORT WILL TELL YOU



Rituxan

Herceptin

Avastin

Gleevec

Revlimid

Alimta

Velcade



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/205072



PLUS In-depth country analysis Discover which countries and regions will drive the oncology drugs market to 2023?



The US spent $322bn on healthcare in 2011, GMR Data estimate that the US spent $31.8bn in the oncology market in 2012, capturing 40.5% of the market. 2nd to the US was Japan; spending $8.9bn in 2012, capturing 11.2%. The European mainstays of the pharmaceutical sector; the UK, Germany, France, Spain & Italy equated to 25% of the global oncology market in 2012.



But how will these countrys markets develop? This report will tell you - TODAY



Exclusive Industry sourced information, not available anywhere else



As well as primary and secondary research sources, GMR Data have interviewed leading cancer specialists within big pharma, R&D, wholesalers, distributors, marketeers and key clinical organisations. From these interviews we have selected original, exclusive, transcribed interviews with leading specialists in their field This information is not available anywhere else.



This GMR Data report is the single tool to equip you with the latest trends in all regional markets and why all stakeholders demand development of Cancer Drugs. This report will arm you with all you and your company require to develop, price, launch and market a cancer drug.



With over 240+ pages, and over 270+ charts, tables and graphs, this dedicated specialist report will ensure you remain equipped and fully informed, to succeed in this competitive market.



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