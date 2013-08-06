Cancer Generics Expected to Reach US$ 19 Billion by 2017

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide is believed to affect 1 in 2 people by 2030. With such a formidable incidence and increasing life expectancy, Cancer Generics are destined for enormous growth.



Apart from budding incidence, skyscraping prices of branded drugs mingled with proximity of patent expiration dates are bound to act as major growth drivers. According to our latest research report “Cancer Generics Market Outlook 2017”, market for cancer generics is expected to grow at 13%, reaching US$ 19 Billion by 2017.



The report provides an insight to the various parameters associated with Cancer Generics. It focuses on the trends and drivers instrumental in shaping the market, evaluating the role and impact of each driver. Also covered is the segmentation of the generics market by disease types, with emphasis on current and future incidence, regional analysis and the various generic treatment options available.



It also contains an exhaustive study of the various generics available in the market. The detailed study of each drug comprises of functional domain, price analysis of the branded and generic drug, and its generic manufacturers. Also included are the recent developments of generic players in terms of FDA clearances, mergers and acquisitions that may help clients to assess the competitive environment.



RNCOS forecasts Asia as one of the most lucrative markets for cancer generics owing to its limited purchasing power, rising incidence and government backing. It has also been predicted that Breast Cancer would continue to be one of the leading type of cancer. Therefore, with Herceptin expected to lose its patent by 2014 and 2019 in Europe and US respectively, players dealing in Breast Cancer generics have a remunerative offer ahead. Through our study we have provided many such growth opportunities which may assist companies in decision making.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM613.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Cancer Generics Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM353.htm)

- Japan Generics Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM371.htm)

- Generic Drug Market in Canada (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM598.htm)

- Booming Generics Drug Market in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM256.htm)

- UK Generics Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM313.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.