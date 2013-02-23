New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGI) is the leader in the field of personalized medicine. It offers cancer diagnostics and treatments tailoring the specific genetic profile of the individual. The diagnostic assays and products offered by the company are designed to increase treatment efficacy and reduce healthcare costs of the hematological, urogenital and HPV-associated cancers. The products offered by the company include DNA-FISH Probes, CGH Microarrays and Next-Generation Sequencing. The products under development include FISH Probes for the diagnosis of renal cancer, HPV-associated cancer test and Microarrays for the diagnosis of leukamia, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer amongst others. The company also offers comprehensive array of integrated laboratory services for the diagnosis of cancer. CGI is headquartered in New Jersey, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Cancer Genetics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
