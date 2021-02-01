Cancer Imaging Systems Market Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Applications, Types, Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Market Size – USD 8,067.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Development of new biomarkers



Cancer can be defined as uncontrolled cell growth in the body, resulting in organ malfunction. If untreated, it can prove fatal. Uncontrolled growth of cells is managed by the body in various ways; one is by deploying WBCs (white blood cells) to detect and eradicate these cancerous cells.



Market Drivers

The global cancer imaging system market is estimated to grow extensively owing to the rising prevalence of various types of cancer, continuous research and development activities from top pharmaceutical companies, and advanced techniques utilized in cancer imaging systems. The increasing prevalence of various types of cancer like prostate, colorectal, lung, and breast cancer is a key factor driving the market growth. Increasing awareness about early detection of cancer among patients, advancements in digital imaging techniques, rising government funding and initiatives, and active support of the government are boosting the global cancer imaging system market.



Key participants include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.



Regional Landscape

On the basis of region, the global cancer imaging system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Every geographic cancer imaging system market is sub-divided into certain countries like U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil, Germany, India, China, Japan, and GCC countries. North America emerged as the dominator of the global cancer imaging systems market owing to the early adoption of highly developed technologies in healthcare in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market during the forecast period owing to the existence of a large patient base and initiatives by governments to undertake various control programs.



Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

The market in the North American region held the largest market share in 2019, owing to a high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, a rising incidence of cancer, established healthcare infrastructure, and undertaking of various initiatives to create awareness about the disease.



Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Flow Control Valves market segment by region/country including:

North america (united states, canada and mexico)

Europe (germany, uk, france, italy, russia and spain etc.)

Asia-pacific (china, japan, korea, india, australia and southeast asia etc.)

South america brazil, argentina, colombia and chile etc.)

Middle east & africa (south africa, egypt, nigeria and saudi arabia etc.)



