Cancer Immunotherapy in Healthcare Market Booming by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is projected to reach USD 153.03 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The higher awareness among the people is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Higher government investments for better cancer immunotherapy research and development will be a major driving factor for market growth during the forecast period. The growing acceptance of the people and inclination of the patients towards cell therapies over conventional therapies will boost the market growth during the forecast period.



The North America cancer immunotherapy market is anticipated to dominate the global market. The major driving factors for the growth of this market are the rise in the adoption rate of immunotherapy over the conventional treatments due to lesser side effects and more survival efficiency and an increase in the rate of cancer affected patients.



The cancer immunotherapy by application includes head and neck cancer as one of the prospects which are expected to fuel the market growth. The major drivers in the market are the increase in the diminishing lifestyle, which includes the use of tobacco, hike in smoking habit, and the upsurge in the incidences of infection caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), especially HPV type 16.



Key participants include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International Ag, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, and Pfizer Inc., among others.



Market Drivers

The high prevalence of cancer cases during the forecast period is forecast to be the primary driving factor for the cancer immunotherapy market's growth. The monoclonal antibodies produced in the laboratories can enhance, restore, and mimic the immune system's response, on the cancer cells. Thus, monoclonal antibodies are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the number of smokers, globally, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Hospitals and clinics dominated the cancer immunotherapy market during the forecast period. The majority of hospitals, particularly in the case of cancer immunotherapy, focuses on the treatment of symptomatic conditions. The hospitals and clinics provide cutting-edge treatments that harness a patient's own immune system to fight cancer. These include cancer vaccines, cellular therapies, and other experimental drugs.



Regional Analysis

The North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the higher prevalence of cancer cases in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth of the market during the forecast period, owing to the changing lifestyles and growing government investments in the healthcare sector.



The monoclonal antibodies are expected to have the largest market share in 2019. This is attributed to the fact that monoclonal antibodies have the largest class of drugs than other sectors of the cancer immunotherapy.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cell Therapies

Immune System Modulators

Adoptive Cell Transfer

Cytokines

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Head & Neck Cancer

Blood Cancers

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer Specialty Centers

Hospitals and Clinics



Cancer Immunotherapy Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in the prevalence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Increase in research and development in cancer

4.2.2.3. Rising investment by government and private organization

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive treatment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cancer Immunotherapy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.2. Vaccines

5.1.3. Checkpoint Inhibitors

5.1.4. Cell Therapies

5.1.5. Immune System Modulators

5.1.6. Adoptive Cell Transfer

5.1.7. Cytokines

5.1.8. Others



Chapter 6. Cancer Immunotherapy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Head & Neck Cancer

6.1.2. Blood Cancers

6.1.3. Liver Cancer

6.1.4. Lung Cancer

6.1.5. Breast Cancer

6.1.6. Prostate Cancer

6.1.7. Melanoma

6.1.8. Others



Chapter 7. Cancer Immunotherapy Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Cancer Specialty Centers

7.1.2. Hospitals and Clinics

Continued…



