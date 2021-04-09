Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report By, Application, Segment, Demand and Global Forecast 2020-2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 78.04 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Enhanced efficacy and effectiveness of new cancer treatments.



The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is forecast to reach USD 153.03 billion from USD 78.04 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. The growing prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of immunotherapy drugs over conventional treatments, rising investments for the development of monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars, along with a favorable drug approval scenario, are the key factors driving global cancer immunotherapy market growth.



A paradigm shift from traditional chemotherapies to immunotherapies is creating a lucrative scope for the growth of the cancer immunotherapy industry. Immuno-oncology has shown promising results with lower toxicity and improved survival rates. Increasing efficacy and effectiveness of stem cell therapies will further encourage patients to undergo immunotherapy.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1550



In 2018, a report estimated that the global cancer burden is has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths globally. This has prompted several government institutions and cancer research institutes to invest in the research & development in various types of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Moreover, several immunotherapies, like immunomodulators and CAR T-cell therapy, are being tested for enhanced outputs. The ongoing research and new approvals are anticipated to foster cancer immunotherapy market share through 2027.



Key players in the global cancer immunotherapy market:

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Novartis International Ag, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Gristone Oncology, and Inc, Pfizer Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market on the basis of technology, application, end use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Monoclonal Antibodies

- Vaccines

- Checkpoint Inhibitors

- Cell Therapies

- Immune System Modulators

- Adoptive Cell Transfer

- Cytokines

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Head & Neck Cancer

- Blood Cancers

- Liver Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Breast Cancer

- Prostate Cancer

- Melanoma

- Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Cancer Research Centers

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Request for Customization on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1550



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Based on technology,the vaccines segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9 % over the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed to an escalated transition from prophylactic to therapeutic cancer vaccines.

- The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the global cancer immunotherapy market in 2019 and is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 10.1% through on account rise in product approvals to fulfill the demands of the growing need for cancer immunotherapy.

- In terms of application, the lung cancer segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the cancer immunotherapy market revenue share, delivering a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing number of smokers globally, along with the major proliferation of tobacco products like electronic cigarettes, resulting in increased incidences of cancer.

- On the basis of end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for 43.8% of the cancer immunotherapy market share in 2019 is anticipated to register a growth rate of 9.7% through 2027. The robust growth is a result of increased patient preference for treatments in these settings, as they offer cutting-edge treatments to boost the immune system to fight cancer. Some of these treatments include cellular therapies, some experimental drugs, and cancer vaccines, among others.

- In the regional landscape, North America dominated the cancer immunotherapy market with a revenue generation of USD 66.21 billion in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 14.1% through 2027. The growth can be attributed to rising technological advancements in the medical field, such as the development of CRISPR for cancer treatment.

- The cancer immunotherapy market in Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period on account of the introduction of favorable medical reimbursement policies in the region.

- The cancer immunotherapy market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a maximum growth rate of 17.2% over the forecast period on account of the presence of a massive patient pool suffering from various types of cancer in India and China.

- These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. Moreover, rising investments by the key cancer immunotherapy companies for the R&D activities will further bolster cancer immunotherapy market growth over the analysis period.

- In May 2020, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the U.K. approved Tecentriq, immunotherapy by Roche, for patients with triple-negative breast cancer.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.3.1.1. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. COVID 19 impact assessment

4.1. Cancer Immunotherapy Industry Outlook

…..

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Insights

11.1.3. Products Offered

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Novartis International Ag

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Insights

11.2.3. Products Offered

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Celgene Corporation

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Insights

11.3.3. Products Offered

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Amgen Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Insights

11.4.3. Products Offered

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Merck & Co. Inc.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Insights

11.5.3. Products Offered

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Janssen Global Services, LLC

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Insights

Continued….



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-cancer-immunotherapy-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries regarding customization, kindly connect with us.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Lubricants for Wind Turbine Market Size



2. Genome Editing Market Demand



3. Hot Melt Adhesives Market Growth



4. Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Forecast



5. Oilfield Chemicals Market Share