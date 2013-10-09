Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements market report to its offering

The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals



Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development



Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering contract documents



Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value







The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes antibody-drug conjugate deals and alliances.







Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.







This report contains over 350 links to online copies of actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals and where available, contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.







Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, big biotech and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract



.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with deal announcement in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering, with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 big biotech companies with deal announcement in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering,with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy focus, and monoclonal antibody technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2007.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.







Report scope







Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer monoclonal antibody trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.







Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements includes:







Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007



Analysis of cancer monoclonal antibody deal structure



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Access to over 350 cancer monoclonal antibody deal records



The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2007







In Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements, the available deals are listed by:







Company A-Z



Headline value



Stage of development at signing



Deal component type



Specific oncology therapy target



Monoclonal antibody type







Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 cancer monoclonal antibody deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:







What are the precise rights granted or optioned?



What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?



What exclusivity is granted?



What is the payment structure for the deal?



How aresales and payments audited?



What is the deal term?



How are the key terms of the agreement defined?



How are IPRs handled and owned?



Who is responsible for commercialization?



Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?



How is confidentiality and publication managed?



How are disputes to be resolved?



Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?



What happens when there is a change of ownership?



What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?



Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?



Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?



Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:







In-depth understanding of cancer monoclonal antibody deal trends since 2007



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Acces to the structure of cancer monoclonal antibody agreements with numerous real life case studies



Comprehensive access to over 350 actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies



Insight into the terms included in a cancer monoclonal antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples



Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143697/cancer-monoclonal-antibody-partnering-terms-and-agreements.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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