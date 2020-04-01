Cancer Registry Software Market : Industry Share, Size, Movements by Global Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- This Cancer Registry Software market report also puts emphasis on key market dynamics of the Healthcare industry and provides historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. Furthermore, this market research report presents thorough summary of the market where it finds out industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, gives industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. While forming this industry analysis report, systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations has been conducted through social and opinion research. With this Cancer Registry Software report, a strong organization can be constructed and better decisions can be made that take business towards the great level of success.



Global cancer registry software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 107.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of various mandates and regulations for the adoption of electronic health record systems.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cancer registry software market are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Elekta AB (pub); Onco, Inc.; C/NET Solutions; Ordinal Data, Inc.; IBM Corporation; himagine solutions; Conduent, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IACR Official Website; NCRP; NeuralFrame, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; among others.



Market Definition: Global Cancer Registry Software Market:



Cancer registry software is defined as a management system designed for exhibiting greater management services in cancer registry. These software are capable of providing services required for better delivery of health care to patients such as collection, patient follow-up, abstraction of data, case finding and various other tools. This information is stored in a secured central data center to provide access to users at any point of time.



Segmentation: Global Cancer Registry Software Market:



Cancer Registry Software Market : By Software



Cross-Disciplinary

Specific



Cancer Registry Software Market : By Type



Standalone

Integrated



Cancer Registry Software Market : By Deployment Model



On-Premise

Cloud-Based



Cancer Registry Software Market : By Database Type



Commercial

Public



Cancer Registry Software Market : By Functionality



Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations

Patient Care Management

Medical Research & Clinical Studies

Product Outcome Evaluation



Cancer Registry Software Market : By End-User



Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators

Hospitals & Medical Practices

Private Payers

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies

Research Centers

Others



Cancer Registry Software Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Cancer Registry Software Market:



In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced that they had completed the acquisition of Flatiron Health. Flatiron Health is based out of New York City, United States and deals in provision of electronic health record software for oncology-specific applications which is subsequently utilized for development of evidence for cancer research. This acquisition is projected to enhance the levels of progress of both organizations as they aim to enhance the personalization of healthcare services for cancer patients

In October 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced the availability of "NAVIFY Tumor Board" solution designed for supporting the decision making process for patients suffering from cancer and reviewing their cases for tumor boards and multiple-disciplinary meetings. The solution will primarily be available for U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland regions and can help the way these meetings are carried out.



Cancer Registry Software Market Drivers:



Surging levels of patients suffering from cancer is expected to propel the growth of the market



Presence of various favorable initiatives by government organizations to reduce the incidences of cancer along with high adoption rate for this software from these organizations will boost the growth of the market



Increasing utilization of this software to survey the post-marketing impact of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics also acts as a market driver



Focus on improvement of health care facilities and quality along with reduction in the costs for provision of health care will augment the market growth in the forecast period



Cancer Registry Software Market Restraints:



Chances of theft of confidential data amid high prevalence of cyber-attacks is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of preference from a number of healthcare facilities to utilize advanced software solutions is expected to restrict this market growth



Competitive Analysis: Cancer Registry Software Market:



Global cancer registry software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer registry software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Cancer Registry Software Market Segments

Cancer Registry Software Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Cancer Registry Software Market Size & Forecast

Neuraminidase inhibitor Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Cancer Registry Software Market Drivers and Restraints



Primary Respondents:



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Current and future of global cancer registry software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Customization of the Report:



All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



