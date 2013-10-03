"Cancer Symptoms Partnering 2007-2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The Cancer Symptoms Partnering 2007-2013 report provides understanding and access to the cancer symptoms partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in solid tumor cancer partnering deals
Top solid tumor cancer deals by value
Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
The Solid Tumor Cancer Partnering 2007-2013 provides understanding and access to the solid tumor cancer partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
This report provides details of thelatest cancer symptoms agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Symptoms
Oral mucositis
Cancer pain
Bone
Neuropathic
Muscular
Lymphoedema
Alopecia
Cachexia
Ulcers
Dysphagia
Tiredness
Weight Loss
Nausea
Vomiting
Chemotherapy
Radiotherapy
The report provides an analysis of cancer symptoms partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors cancer symptoms technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This data driven report contains over 130 links to online copies of actual cancer symptoms deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer symptoms partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer symptoms partnering since 2007, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading cancer symptoms deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active of all pharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Market to 2019 - Pipeline Indicates Safer Treatments and Extended Patient Survival, though High Prices May Limit Uptake
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Cancer Research UK - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Nexavar, the Only Approved Targeted Therapy for Advanced Disease, Continues to Dominate as Other Late Stage Trials Fail
- EpiCast Report: Pancreatic Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Canada Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Australia Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022