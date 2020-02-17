Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Cancer Targeted Therapy are drugs that are actively involved in blocking the growth of cancer by interfering with specific molecules which are responsible for the growth, progression, and spread of cancerous cells. These therapies are also known as precision medicines. Targeted cancer therapy is different from standard chemotherapy treatment as these therapies target only cancerous cells without affecting the normal cells.



Recently Cancer Targeted Therapy have gained increasing focus in anti-cancer drug development industry as these therapies forms the main branch of precision medicine i.e. a form of medicine that uses molecular diagnostic techniques to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer.



Cancer Targeted Therapy market is growing, this is attributed to increasing prevalence of various types of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, leukaemia, melanoma etc. Also increasing awareness regarding molecular diagnostic techniques such as liquid biopsy to detect malignancy is expected to drive the market for Cancer Targeted Therapy over the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure, and rising insurance coverage, aids in the revenue growth of Cancer Targeted Therapy market.



Increasing number of new targeted anti-cancerous drugs also drives the market for targeted anti-cancer drugs. However higher pricing of these drugs along with higher pricing of the molecular diagnostic tests to detect cancer is expected to hamper the growth of the Cancer Targeted Therapy market over the forecast period.



North America is occupying the largest regional market share in the global Cancer Targeted Therapy market owing to the presence of more number of market players, high patient awareness levels, increasing healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining to drug manufacturing and marketing activities in the region. Also Europe is expected to perform well in the near future due to increasing inclination of oncologists and physicians in the region prescribing targeted anti-cancerous drugs to the patients suffering from cancer.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increasing prevalence of different types of cancers in the region, thus boosting the market growth of Cancer Targeted Therapy market throughout the forecast period.



Key players of Cancer Targeted Therapy market includes Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hospira Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, Aveo Pharmaceuticals and many more.



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.



Report Highlights:



Detailed overview of parent market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry

- In-depth market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape

- Strategies of key players and products offered

- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth



