Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Cancer Test Market & Forecast, Companies Cancer Test Platform, Pipeline Analysis And Clinical Trials - Global



Cancer is the second-leading cause of death and disability in the world, behind only heart disease. More people die from cancer every year around the world than AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined. Cancer testing has tremendous growth opportunities for the next five years. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 85% of cancer patients are treated in community-based, private practice oncology settings. Accordingly, global expansion of cancer marker technologies may be fueled by an increased marketing of new diagnostic tests to physicians.



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During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. The anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The global cancer test market is expected to be more than US$ 14 Billion by 2018.



Study titled “Cancer Test Market & Forecast, Companies Cancer Test Platform, Pipeline Analysis and Clinical Trials - Global” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth of Cancer Test market segment. This 277 page report with 52 Figures and 57 Tables studies the Cancer Test Platform of 20 Companies. This report is broadly divided into 8 chapters.



A. Global – Cancer Testing Market and New Cases (Chapter 2)

B. Global – Cancer Testing Market Share & Forecast (Chapter 3)

C. Global – Segment Wise Cancer Testing Market & Forecast (Chapter 4)

D. Global – Organ Specific Cancer Testing Market & Forecast (Chapter 5)

E. Cancer Diagnostics – Companies Novel Test Platform Analysis (Chapter 6)

F. Geographic Region – Number of New Cancer Cases (Chapter 7)

G. Number of New Cancer Cases by Site - Geographic Region Distribution & Clinical Trials (Chapter 8)



Global – Segment Wise Cancer Testing Market (To 2018) (Chapter No. 4)



- Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test Market & Forecast

- Fecal Occult Blood Test Market & Forecast

- Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Test Market & Forecast

- Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Test Market & Forecast

- Bladder Test Market & Forecast

- Serum Based Cancer Markers Market & Forecast

- Pharmacognostic Histology Market & Forecast

- Flow Cytometry Market & Forecast

- Other Test Market & Forecast



Global – Organ Specific Cancer Testing Market (To 2018) (Chapter No. 5)



- Bladder Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Breast Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Cervical Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Colorectal (Colon) Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Ovarian Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Prostate Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Liver Cancer Test Market & Forecast

- Flow Cytometry Market & Forecast

- Other Organ Specific Cancer Test Market & Forecast



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Global – Cancer Testing Market and New Cases

2.1 Global – Cancer Testing Market (2010 – 2018)

2.2 Global – Number of New Cancer Cases (2009 – 2020)



3. Global – Cancer Testing Market Share

3.1 Global – Segment Wise Cancer Testing Market Share& Forecast (2011 – 2018)

3.2 Global – Organ Specific Cancer Testing Market Share & Forecast (2010 – 2018)



4. Global – Segment Wise Cancer Testing Market

4.1 Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

4.2 Fecal Occult Blood Test Market & Forecast (2009 – 2018)

4.3 Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

4.4 Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

4.5 Bladder Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

4.6 Serum Based Cancer Markers Market & Forecast (2008 – 2018)

4.7 Pharmacognostic Histology Market & Forecast (2011 – 2018)

4.8 Flow Cytometry Market & Forecast (2011 – 2018)

4.9 Other Test Market& Forecast (2011 – 2018)



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5. Global – Organ Specific Cancer Testing Market

5.1 Bladder Cancer Test Market& Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.2 Breast Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.3 Cervical Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.4 Colorectal (Colon) Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.5 Ovarian Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.6 Prostate Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.7 Liver Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

5.8 Other Organ Specific Cancer Test Market & Forecast (2010 – 2018)



6. Cancer Diagnostics– Companies Novel Test Platforms & Pipeline Analysis (20 Companies Analysis)

6.1 Abbott

6.1.1 Abbott – Cancer Test Platforms

6.1.2 Abbott\'s Cancer Pipeline Analysis

6.2 Radient Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1 Radient Pharmaceuticals – Cancer Test Platforms

6.3 BD Diagnostics

6.3.1 BD Diagnostics – Cancer Test Platform

6.3.2 BD Diagnostics Pipeline Analysis

6.4 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

6.4.1 Beckman Coulter, Inc. – Cancer Test platform

6.5 BioCurex

6.5.1 BioCurex – Cancer Test Platform

6.5.2 BioCurex – Pipeline Analysis

6.6 bioMerieux

6.6.1 bioMerieux – Cancer Test Platform

6.6.2 bioMérieux - Pipeline Analysis

6.7 Cepheid

6.7.1 Cepheid – Cancer Test Platform

6.7.2 Cepheid – Pipeline Analysis

6.8 CytoCore Inc.

6.8.1 CytoCore Inc. – Cancer Test Platform

6.8.2 CytoCore Inc. – Pipeline Analysis

6.9 DiagnoCure, Inc.



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