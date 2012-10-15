Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Cancer is affecting about more than 10 million people every year globally and this number is expected to increase by 2.4% by the year 2020 and reach to 14 million. Biotherapy is one of the most promising and new approach in treatment of cancer as it enhances the natural tendency of body to defend itself against malignant tumors without damaging healthy tissues. Some of the common types of cancers include breast, lung, stomach, liver, prostate, cervical, esophageal, bladder, and colon.



Chemotherapy market is a well established market that has maintained steady growth over the past decade with hundreds of chemotherapy products approved for cancer treatment. It is the largest segment in terms of available products in cancer therapeutics market. Despite of products innovations and development of new drugs for treatment of different types of cancer, traditional therapies are firstly preferred for treating cancer victims. Products like pemetrexed, gemcitabin, and oxaliplatin are expected to fuel the growth of this market with approval of new applications for use of these products. However, side effects of traditional chemotherapy products pose serious challenge to the use of these treatment methods.



Investment from major players in the market and their focus on reducing side effects of these traditional treatments is expected to further boost the growth of this industry. Increasing incidences of cancer among the growing population and emergence of new players in this industry is creating new growth opportunities in this field.



Market Segmentation



Based in Technology



- Chemotherapy

- Hormone Therapy

- Biotherapy

- Radiation Therapy



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



This research report provides comprehensive analysis of current industry trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Sanofi, and others.



