Cancer Therapeutics to Witness Boost in Personalized Medicine

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Personalized Medicine Market Analysis”, cancer therapeutics is a major segment of the personalized medicine market. The earlier “one size fits for all” approach, that resulted in unnecessary side effects and increased healthcare expenditure due to multiple and longer hospital visits and therapy sessions, is being done away with and the new, more efficient and targeted regime of personalized medicine is being followed for the treatment of cancer.



Personalized medicine refers to the use of new methods of molecular analysis for better management of a patient's disease or predisposition toward a disease and tailoring individualized treatment. It involves a detailed analysis at the genetic level to match patients with the most appropriate treatments that are more likely to be effective and will cause minimal side effects.



According to our latest study, apart from US, Europe represents a bright market for personalized medicine. Japan, China and India represent some of the developing nations in this field. Personalized medicine has applications in the field of therapeutics mainly for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and diagnostics and is slated for rapid growth in these segments.



The report, spread over 85 pages, provides in depth research and analysis of the Personalized Medicine Market in US. On account of our analysis we have covered major market drivers and restraints encompassing Personalized Medicine market. The report also covers the industry positioning in terms of the major therapeutic areas. The study also provides an insight into the segment-wise competitive landscape, which includes the profiles of Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Diagnostic, IT/Informatics, and Research Tool companies across the globe. Through the report, companies planning to venture into the personalized medicine sector will also have an in-depth understanding of the industry dynamics.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM305.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.