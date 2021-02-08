Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The global cancer tumor profiling market size is projected to reach USD 20.69 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The increase in the prevalence of cancer among the population across the globe and the increase in biomarkers adoption in tumor profiling are factors escalating the growth of the cancer tumor profiling market. Cancer is generally differentiated as uncontrolled cell growth, which could be fatal. Environmental reasons also play a role in the altering of the gene code, which triggers cell regulation.



The cell mutation leads to abnormal cell growth, which affects the neighboring cells and organs. Cancer or tumor profiling refers to a diagnostic test, which offers genetic information regarding cancer or tumor present in an individual's body. This diagnostic test assists in determining the correct course of action, identifying the stage of cancer, and predicting the reoccurrence of cancer or tumor.



The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.



In 2019, the Research Application segment was valued at USD 5.67 Billion owing to the rise in the research and development, increasing demand for personalized medicine. The use of cancer tumor profiling helps to decide whether the patients require a diagnostic test. Furthermore, advancement in molecular biology is one of the factors to boost market growth.



The North America regional section held the most extensive share in the Cancer tumor profiling industry, with 37.2% in 2019. The industry is dominated in this region due to substantial growth in clinical and research applications and key players in the region.



Key participants include Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.



Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Drivers

Rising cancer incidences are contributing significantly to the growth of the cancer tumor profiling market. The increasing burden of cancer can be attributed to several factors, including population growth and aging, as well as the changing prevalence of certain causes of cancer linked to social and economic development. The increasing incidence of cancer across the globe and the growing use of biomarkers in tumor profiling are the primary growth drivers for this market. Moreover, the increase in cancer research and funding initiatives and technological advancements in profiling technologies are also propelling the growth of the cancer tumor profiling market.



Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Regional Landscape

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major players and rapid advances in technology. Asia Pacific is a lucrative region and is expected to steady significant growth over the forecast period due to low penetration rate, availability of massive untapped markets, and a large population pool.



Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics



Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassays

In Situ Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

Pyro Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies



Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Application

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Clinical Application

Oncological Diagnostics

Prognostics

Monitoring and Treatment

Screening



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Cancer Tumor Profiling market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Cancer Tumor Profiling market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Cancer Tumor Profiling market growth worldwide?



