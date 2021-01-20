Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- With over 14 million new cases and over 8.2 million deaths in the United States, Cancer has been one of the leading socioeconomic pressures and the most prevalent cause of death worldwide, directly linked to complications caused by the disease. The WHO says the disease will lead to the deaths of over 11.5 million people across the globe by 2030.



The rise in the adoption of the cancer tumor profiling methods by oncologists is seen to drive the market because of the efficacy of cancer tumor profiling for diagnosis at the early stage of cancer, which is one factor in boosting the market growth. However, technical issues with sample collection and storage remain one of the factors that hinder the growth of the market for the forecast period.



Cancer Tumor Profiling Market: Drivers



In the next few years, the global market for cancer tumor profiling is expected to grow at a considerable rate, mainly due to increasing funding for activities aimed at improving the overall course of disease diagnosis and treatment and the vast technological developments recently observed in the field of cancer tumor profiling. The increasing acceptance of point-of-care diagnostics and the resulting increase in demand for customized medicines are also driving the market.



Key participants include: Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.



The demand for cancer tumor profiling is also motivated by the continuously growing socioeconomic burden of cancer and the pressure on the healthcare industry to present successful methods of tackling and managing the disease.



Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassays

In Situ Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

Pyro Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Application

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Clinical Application

Oncological Diagnostics

Prognostics

Monitoring and Treatment

Screening



Regional Outlook



More than 60% of the new cancer cases in the world are estimated to occur in regions, such as Asia, Africa, and South and Central America; 70% of cancer deaths in the world also occur in these regions. These regions may be the leading contributors to the growth and development of the global cancer tumor profiling industry, pointing to a large patient pool and potential customers. However, the market is currently driven by developed regions with high disposable incomes, such as North America and Europe.



Get Access to Full summary of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

