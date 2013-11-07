Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements market report to its offering

The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







Trends in cancer vaccine partnering deals



Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development



Cancer vaccine partnering contract documents



Top cancer vaccine deals by value







The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.







Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.







This report contains over 200 links to online copies of actual cancer vaccine deals and where available, contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer vaccine dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.It also provides the number of deals entered by top 50 big pharma, big biotech and most active dealmakers in cabcer vaccine partnering.







Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer vaccine deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma and big biotech. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.







Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer vaccine partnering and dealmaking since 2007. This report comes with an additional appendix containing entire list of cancer vaccine dealmakers by Company A-Z, deal type and stage of development.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer vaccine technologies and products.







Report scope







Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer vaccine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.







Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements includes:







Trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007



Analysis of cancer vaccine deal structure



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Access to over 200 cancer vaccine deal records



The leading cancer vaccine deals by value since 2007



Includes adjuvant and drug delivery deals and alliances since 2007







In Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements, the available deals are listed by:







Company A-Z



Headline value



Stage of development at signing



Deal component type



Specific oncology therapy target







Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 500 cancer vaccine deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:







What are the precise rights granted or optioned?



What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?



What exclusivity is granted?



What is the payment structure for the deal?



How aresales and payments audited?



What is the deal term?



How are the key terms of the agreement defined?



How are IPRs handled and owned?



Who is responsible for commercialization?



Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?



How is confidentiality and publication managed?



How are disputes to be resolved?



Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?



What happens when there is a change of ownership?



What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?



Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?



Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?



Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Benifits



Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:







In-depth understanding of cancer vaccine deal trends since 2007



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Acces to the structure of cancer vaccine agreements with numerous real life case studies



Comprehensive access to over 200 actual cancer vaccine deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies



Insight into the terms included in a cancer vaccine agreement, together with real world clause examples



Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145467/cancer-vaccine-partnering-terms-and-agreements.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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