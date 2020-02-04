Cancer Vaccines Market 2030 – Robust Growth Driven by Technologies, Industry Analysis and Strong Uptake of Treatments with CAGR 16.0%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) now presents the updated research report on 'Global Cancer Vaccines Market 2030' with deep analysis on major opportunities for the industry players, current trends and ongoing activities, and competitors' information. Researchers have also highlighted information on product for a better picture to the end users. The global cancer vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a ~16.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Cancer has been one of the leading diseases responsible for the deaths of millions across the world every year. In 2018, according to the National cancer Institute, U.S., it was estimated that there would be a staggering 1,735,350 new cases of cancer. The growing popularity of cancer vaccines can be attributed to several factors including rising incidences & prevalence of cancer cases globally and increasing investment in the field of R&D for development of new vaccine formulations.



Cancer Vaccines Market Prominent Players:



AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., and Dendreon among others.



Pharmaceutical companies have a considerable number of products under clinical trials and strong product pipeline for cancer vaccines is a major factor contributing to the extensive growth of the market. For instance, Bavarian Nordic's CV301 + nivolumab (Colorectal cancer) and CV301 + atezolizumab (Bladder cancer) are currently under Phase II clinical trials. Similarly, AlphaVax's, PSMA (prostate cancer) and TRP2 (melanoma) are under phase I/II and pre-clinical respectively.



The deeply evaluated report on Cancer Vaccines Market represents all the qualitative and quantitative aspects in the industry for the forecast period 2019 - 2030. The researchers have rightly explained the driving factors, restraining points, and the opportunities in the market that will assist the business owners, field executive, and the strategy planners to set goals for their business and achieve their target smoothly. The well-researched data and statistics regarding market size, market share, and future growth will prove helpful for businesses to expand their product portfolio and ultimately their global reach.



The global cancer vaccines market is majorly classified into three segments, viz. by treatment, indication, vaccine type, end user and region.



Cancer Vaccines Market by Treatment



The segment of treatment can be further categorized as, preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines.



Cancer Vaccines Market by Indication



On the basis of product, the cancer vaccines market is bifurcated into three segments, i.e., cervical cancer, prostate cancer and other indications



Cancer Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type



On the basis of vaccine type, the cancer vaccines market is bifurcated into the following segments, i.e., recombinant cancer vaccine, dendritic cells cancer vaccine, whole cell cancer vaccine, viral vector and DNA cancer vaccine and antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccine.



Cancer Vaccines Market by End User



On the basis of end user, cancer vaccines market has be classified into adults, and pediatrics. The pediatric segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global cancer vaccines market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing trend of administering prophylactic vaccines among the pediatric population.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the Cancer Vaccines Market for the forecast period 2019 - 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the Cancer Vaccines Market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the Cancer Vaccines Market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?



Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

1.Market Definition

2.Market Classification

3.Geographic Scope

4.Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

5.Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

5. Data Validation and Triangulation



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



